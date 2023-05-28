Razorbacks extend their NCAA totals

University of Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme won the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Prelims in 48.39 seconds on Friday night in Sacramento, Calif.

Owens-Delerme, the defending national champion in the decathlon who is focusing on the 400 hurdles this outdoor season, advanced to the NCAA Championships running the event for only the fifth time as a collegiate athlete -- all in the last month -- after winning the SEC title.

Owens-Delerme also ran a leg on Arkansas' 1,600 relay that was third at the West Prelims in 3:04.29 to advance to the NCAA Championships. Joining Owens-Delerme on the relay were Brandon Battle, James Benson and Christopher Bailey.

The No. 1-ranked Razorbacks advanced three to the NCAA meet in the triple jump, led by freshman Jaydon Hibbert.

Hibbert, the NCAA Indoor triple jump champion who also swept SEC titles indoors and outdoors, went 55 feet, 2 inches on his only attempt to win the event at the West Prelims.

The top 12 finishers in the East and West Prelims advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be held June 7-10 at Austin, Texas.

Ryan Brown (53-3 1/4) took second in the triple jump for the Razorbacks and Carey McLeod (52-1 4/3) was fifth.

Arkansas sophomore Wayne Pinnock, the national leader in the long jump who will compete in that event at Austin, tripled-jumped 51-3 3/4 to finish 13th at the West Prelims and miss advancing by one centimeter.

Roje Stona and Ralford Mullings both advanced in the discus for the Razorbacks. Stona threw 215-0 to finish second and Mullings was fourth with at 202-7.

Phillip Lemonious advanced in the 110 hurdles (13.45) and also ran on the 400 relay along with Benson, Connor Washington and Lance Lang. Bailey advanced in the 400, running 45.76 for 11th.

The Razorbacks will have 18 athletes and 18 entries competing in 11 events at the NCAA Championships.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock earned its first NCAA Championships qualifier since 2018 as Little Rock native Johnathan Jones cleared 7-0 1/4 feet in the high jump, tying for fourth. The Little Rock Central alum is the first Trojan to advance in the high jump and only the seventh national qualifier in program history.

UALR's 400 relay team ran a season-best 39.50 -- second-fastest in school history -- but finished 14th and missed out on advancing by 0.11 seconds.

Arkansas State University's two athletes competing Friday both missed out on qualifying for nationals. Jacob Tracy placed 43rd in the men's discus (170-6) and freshman Hannes Fahl finished 22nd in the 800 (1:51.89).