Shooting in Stamps kills 18-year-old

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:52 a.m.

A shooting early Saturday in Stamps left one person dead and another wounded, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Stamps police about 1:24 a.m. responded to a report of shots fired near a block party on Second Street and learned that Jaquarious Easter, 18, of Waldo and a 16-year-old from East Camden had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

The 16-year-old was not named in the release.

Easter was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, while the 16-year-old was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment of wounds authorities did not think were life-threatening.

State police investigators took over the investigation, which was ongoing Saturday afternoon. The release did not give any further details on the shooting or any suspect information.

