Six named to LRSD Hall of Fame

Six members were inducted into the Little Rock School District's OneRock Legends Hall of Fame at a May 9 luncheon at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Fitz Hill of the LRSD Athletic Foundation kicked off the event. First Community Bank was a presenting sponsor.

The inductees are:

Eddie Bradford -- a Little Rock Central High School graduate and member of the "25 Little Pigs" Razorbacks team who won the 1954 Southwest Conference Football Championship.

Alfred Flanigan -- retired Dunbar Middle and Parkview High coach who won 11 middle/junior high championships and seven high school titles.

Lahoma Alexander Howard -- Parkview High educator and coach who won 10 state championships.

Dennis Nutt -- Central High graduate and head basketball coach at Ouachita Baptist University. He played for Texas Christian University where he earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1985. He also played professional basketball.

Houston Nutt Sr. (posthumously) -- he played basketball for the University of Kentucky and Oklahoma A&M. After graduation he began a 31-year coaching and teaching career at the Arkansas School for the Deaf. He died in 2005.

Derek Russell -- Central High quarterback and Razorbacks football player who helped the team win two Southwest Conference national championships. He also ran the high hurdles for the Razorbacks track team. He played for the Denver Broncos for four years.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal