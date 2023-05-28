Sections
State police probe 2 Rockport deaths

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:48 a.m.

The Arkansas State Police on Saturday was investigating the deaths of a Rockport couple that investigators think was a murder-suicide, a news release from the agency states.

A family member found David Lewis, 55, and Kesha Lewis, 49, dead inside their home at 351 Military Road in the Hot Spring County town on Friday, the release states.

Authorities transported the bodies to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death. No details about the killing were given in the news release.

Print Headline: State police probe 2 Rockport deaths

