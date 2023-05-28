‘Succuslayer’ hopes to keep plants alive

It's time for my somewhat-annual Plant-Keeping Angst column ... written as I continue to envy people like my fingernail salon technician, who seems to be able to grow whatever living plant he has a mind to own while I've left in my wake a few too many corpses of the flora realm.

But now, with that envy comes a ray of hope. At least more than I had at the end of last summer.

Regular readers will know that I tried like heck to create a balcony container garden featuring a variety of plants and flowers ... but most of the plants and flowers I bought either looked at me and promptly died, or fooled me for a while into thinking they were happy and healthy before starting to wither away and eventually biting the, well, dirt.

So then I thought maybe I'd have a garden made up exclusively of succulents -- the big, varied group of exotically gorgeous, fat-leaf plants of which cacti are a part. I figured these would be easy to keep alive, seeing as they didn't need to be watered much.

Yeah, right. Many of my succulent plants died like succu-flies.

Thank God for plants that just about can't be killed. Snake plants -- also succulents who, like my ancestors, hail from the western part of the Motherland -- are the Freddys/Jasons of the plant world. The last plants I blew money on last summer were snake plants; a stout bromeliad with a bloom that looked like a pink version of that thing-turned-underwear model in "Men in Black II"; and some aloe-vera knockoff.

These have all lived (the latter two have babies, or "pups") and I put them back out on the condo balcony late last month after they wintered in the living room. But alas, I also had several smaller succulents that simply completed their dying process once outside. The only small, older succulent still living has been losing mass in a way I can only envy.

Having blown probably a couple of rent payments' worth on plants I'd killed in the past few years, I'd been trying to figure out how to keep myself out of my favorite plant store and just be content with the surviving plants. But then said favorite plant store went and messed things up by offering a free lecture, "Successfully Growing Succulents." It was specifically promised that attendees would learn how not to kill the doggone things.

Is there hope for me? I wondered. Could it be possible that I, the Succuslayer, could get these plants to live by attending such an event?

One thing was sure: I'm not alone in wanting to figure out succulents. I nearly missed out on the lecture, which had to be registered for and was "sold out" when I made the attempt. Luckily, there was a cancellation (by someone who, I hope, simply had a conflict rather than falling into total plant-growing despair and resigning themselves to dusting off plastic facsimiles thereof).

On a cool, recent Saturday morning, my fellow "Succuslayers" -- er, lecture attendees and I gathered to learn the proper care and feeding of these things.

I learned right off that my idea of not watering a succulent often was way different from a succulent's idea of not being watered often. These things are to be watered generously, but ... once only every three months. Annnnnd they require well-draining soil (marked thusly on bags of the appropriate soil) and prefer not only pots with drainage holes but pots whose size are close to the size of the plant. I thought of all the doomed little succulents I'd transplanted into oversize, nondraining pots with regular old potting soil.

Many other succulent tips were given, including how easy it is to propagate the little buggers. But the bottom line we were to take away was this: If a succulent looks good, don't do anything to it. Especially don't say to self, "Oh no, I haven't watered this poor thing in several weeks! Let me give it a nice drink."

You guessed it. Armed with my new knowledge and a discount coupon for lecture attendees, I happily bought a handful of new succulents with a fresh vow to keep these and their older comrades alive. Granted, one of the new succulents looks a bit bewildered in its new home. But my plan is to stay positive and "succ" no more at growing succulents.

I may even seek out lectures of how to keep alive all the other types of plants I've murdered. Or I'll just amuse myself by renaming some songs to chronicle my experiences, i.e.:

"To All the Plants I've Loved Before"

"Hope It Make My Brown Thumb Green"

"It's Hard Out Here for a Plant"

"Plant Shoppin' Boogie"

"Wanna Be Plantin' Somethin'"

Meanwhile, many thanks to Plantopia in North Little Rock as well as Amanda Willis Williams with Central Arkansas Cacti & Succulents, who schooled us at the lecture and whose Facebook group I've joined.

