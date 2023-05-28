UAPB’s Jackson, Green picked for all-star games

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball player JaKobi Jackson was selected to play in the Minority Baseball Prospects HBCU All-Star Game and will play for Team Ralph Garr.

This is the third consecutive year that the Golden Lions had a student-athlete named to the all-star team.

Jackson, a Watson Chapel graduate considered one of the most powerful hitters in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, led the team and finished 13th in the conference in batting average (.358) with 10 doubles and 18 RBI. Jackson played 11 games this season in which he had two more hits and had a season-best 4-for-5 game with three runs and three RBI against Arkansas Baptist College.

Minority Baseball Prospects will host the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game at Coolray Field in Atlanta next Saturday. Team Ralph Garr is named after a former major leaguer and native of Monroe, La., who played the majority of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

The HBCU All-Star Game is designed to help highlight the top-ranked athletes and baseball programs at historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. and showcase their talent and potential to major league scouts.

GREEN NAMED SOFTBALL ALL-STAR

UAPB softball graduate pitcher Sydney Green has been selected for the inaugural Minority Softball Prospects (MSP) HBCU All-Star Game, also to be held at Coolray Field next Saturday.

Green, a native of Fort Smith, leaves the program as the all-time strikeout leader with 327 in three years. Green finished with a season-high 11 strikeouts against Alcorn State.

"I'm very honored to have been selected to the MSP HBCU All-Star Game," said Green. "It seems surreal knowing all my hard work and dedication had paid off for playing the game I love. To be recognized on this level is an honor because it opens doors for girls who look like me to strive for greatness. I also want to thank the UAPB coaching staff and MSP for allowing me to showcase my talent."

The top 50 HBCU players across NCAA, NAIA and junior college divisions will participate.