University of Arkansas at Fort Smith hosts testing for biotechnology micro-credentials, certified evaluator training

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith hosted an outside nonprofit group last week to test people for a new kind of credential designed to help them compete and stand out in the job market.

The university worked with the Kansas-based Bioscience Core Skills Institute to provide assessments for people to receive digital "micro-credentials" in five areas in the biotechnology field Wednesday. Those who passed the assessments could also undergo additional training Thursday to become a certified evaluator, allowing them to test other people to see if they qualify for their own micro-credentials from the institute.

The university's Center for Economic Development hosted a public seminar titled, "Micro-credentials as a Catalyst for Economic Growth" on Thursday as well.

Angela Consani, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Biosciences Core Skills Institute, said a micro-credential is a way of breaking down long-term courses, degree and certificate programs, such as those at UAFS, into individual components. A person who can demonstrate mastery in a specific skill they learned in a course -- not necessarily one in bioscience -- can earn a micro-credential in that skill to prove they have this aptitude to potential employers, even if they were unable to complete the course.

"The reason it's important for workforce is that it acknowledges that learning takes place before you graduate, and it acknowledges that you have acquired marketable skills and marketable content knowledge that you should be able to convey into a job, whether you finished or not," Consani said.

Consani, who is also an associate professor of biology at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan., also argued having micro-credentials embedded in an official program creates "texture" for people's degrees or certificates, among other benefits.

"It's actually loaded with data that says, 'Along the way, this person participated in actual skills training and they are ready to work,'" Consani said. "'You are not going to have to spend the next six months bringing them up to speed.' Whereas without the micro-credentials, it's difficult for skills-based programs to differentiate themselves from programs that are not training in skills any longer."

Jeff Shaver, professor of biology and biology education at UAFS and president of the Arkansas Academy of Science, said he's the first person in Arkansas to become a certified evaluator for the Biosciences Core Skills Institute.

Shaver said although UAFS students are trained on skills, he believes micro-credentials provide the university an opportunity to refocus on the importance of developing these skills. He said using a third party to evaluate the skills, such as the institute, will allow UAFS to, in turn, evaluate how well it's actually training its students and revamp its teaching if a course falls short of its goals.

UAFS also has students who are attending either part-time or full-time while having other responsibilities, such as a full-time job and/or children, according to Shaver. He said many factors could cause these students to take time off from working toward a degree or certificate.

"If they have put two years into this and never come back, they never earn that degree, but if we allow them to earn these micro-credentials, a micro-credential that could allow them to get a lab job may actually increase the likelihood that they could afford to come back to school," Shaver said.

Consani said a micro-credential is HTML code. Someone who receives one can provide a link to it on platforms such as LinkedIn, SmartResume or other websites displaying as a unique graphic. The graphic leads to a webpage showing the objectives the recipient had to meet to pass their assessment to get the micro-credential, when they were tested, who tested them and when their micro-credential expires.

The webpage also links to the Biosciences Core Skills Institute website so employers can learn more about the institute and micro-credentialing, as well as contact Consani if they have additional questions.

Consani said people who want an institute micro-credential in a given skill have to be tested by a institute-certified evaluator who previously passed the assessment. However, the evaluators can't test their own students, people they know or anyone else in whom they have a stake in the assessment's outcome.

Five people were set to receive training to become evaluators Thursday, with six taking assessments for the micro-credentials Wednesday, Consani said. The institute charges $20 per micro-credential assessment. Shaver said the training to become a certified evaluator costs an additional $300.

The people who received evaluator training included LaShall and Gary Bates -- full-time science professors from Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

LaShall Bates said Wednesday they wanted to experience the micro-credentialing process and look at micro-credentials as a possible benefit to their students.

Gary Bates said they believed getting micro-credentials in tandem with doing undergraduate research could help the students reach the top of a pool of job candidates. He and LaShall Bates have spoken with biotechnology companies in Northwest Arkansas that have expressed interest in students getting micro-credentials, although he declined to provide specifics.

Unlike other testing organizations, the Biosciences Core Skills Institute doesn't pursue accreditation, according to Consani. She said accrediting any of her micro-credential tests would mean having to go through the process again if she wanted to change them, which is a problem in part because important skills and technology in the biotechnology field tend to change rapidly.

"It takes me about three-and-a-half to six weeks to write a new test, but brand-new technology coming out next week, I can have a lab call me and say, 'We want to be able to micro-credential our people in this,' and I can get it to market very, very quickly before that technology becomes old and something new has replaced it," Consani said.

Consani said the Biosciences Core Skills Institute develops its micro-credentials in collaboration with industry partners and educational institutions.

Kendall Ross, executive director of the UAFS Center for Economic Development, said he believes micro-credentials need to be seen as a complementary approach to either professional development or challenges in the workforce, not just as a substitute for education.

"I do think that the jury may still be out on micro-credentials," Ross said. "I know we are just kind of getting started on this. I think we might be the leading edge of micro-credentials in the Fort Smith area."

However, Ross said micro-credentials are a way for workers to upskill, have lifelong learning and enhance their work-related competencies. He believes they will be "very significant" over the next four to five years due to having the potential to bridge the gap between higher education and businesses and industry.

Shaver said UAFS will have a workshop available to faculty in the fall semester to talk about different types of micro-credentials, although the date hasn't been set yet. It was originally going to be toward the end of the most recent semester.

Shaver said micro-credentialing is also referenced in the university's strategic plan for 2023-28, which the University of Arkansas trustees approved last week.

Angela Consani, Bioscience Core Skills Institute co-founder and CEO , evaluates the performance of Northwest Arkansas Community College professor of biology Gary Bates on Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



LaShall Bates, Northwest Arkansas Community College professor, participates in an assessment Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Fort SmithVisit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Gary Bates, Northwest Arkansas Community Collee professor, participates in an assessment Wednesday at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

