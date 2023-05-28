DeClerk-Binder

Wedding vows were exchanged by Ashley Nichole Binder and Dr. Andrew Christopher DeClerk on April 22 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Wichita, Kan. The Rev. Drew Dellasega officiated.

The parents of the bride are Kimberly and M. Craig Binder of Wichita. Her grandparents are Linda and Doug Hawkins of Oklahoma and Pat and Larry Binder of Wichita.

Phyllis and Thomas B. DeClerk Jr. of Maumelle are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Carolyn and Philip Jenders of North Little Rock and the late Ula and Dr. Thomas B. DeClerk of Pocahontas.

Honor attendants were Courtney Hatchett, Sarah Anderson and Dr. Shaan Akhtar.

A reception at the Distillery 244 Old Town in Wichita followed the ceremony.

The bride graduated from the Wichita State University with a bachelor's degree in dance and a master's degree in sports management. She is a dance and fitness instructor.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in food science. He has a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and will complete a general surgery residency in June.

After a wedding trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will live in the Dallas area where the groom has a vascular surgery fellowship.

Kuhn-Lyford

Kate Georgina Lyford and Evan Alexander Kuhn were united in marriage Saturday in Christ Episcopal Church. Bishop Larry R. Benfield officiated

The bride is the daughter of Nell and Robert Lyford of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Mary and Richard Kuhn of Naperville, Ill.

Honor attendants were Charles Lyford and McKenzie Simmons.

The couple will live in St. Louis.

Wells-Harris

Jenna Harris became the bride of Mason Wells on April 29 in the Cathedral of St. Andrew.

Parents of the bride are Debra and William Harris of Little Rock. The groom is the son of Jeanne and Stanley Wells of Charleston.

The couple are at home in Little Rock.