Will NFL teams use 3rd QB rule?





PITTSBURGH -- Not surprisingly, the NFL has dusted off the third quarterback rule and brought it back in an attempt to avoid a potential repeat of what happened to the San Francisco 49ers in last season's NFC Championship Game.

The rule, which hasn't been in effect since 2010, will have no impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster makeup because they have carried three quarterbacks since the Chuck Noll era. But what it will do is allow Mason Rudolph to be in uniform on game day, something he did only one time in 2022.

However, many other teams will have some decisions to make.

Approximately half the league carries only two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, preferring to keep a third on the practice and not wanting to waste a space that could otherwise be used at another position (though what position is more important than quarterback?). However, it might require them to make a decision on their roster makeup that would allow them to take advantage of the rule, should the need arise.

It might even be beneficial.

Here's why:

Teams can only designate an emergency third quarterback if he is already on their 53-man roster. They cannot elevate a player from the practice squad that week and designate him as the third quarterback.

Similar to the old rule, the third quarterback can only enter the game if the other two quarterbacks are injured or ejected. He cannot be allowed to participate because of a head coach's decision to remove a quarterback due to performance or conduct.

If either of the two injured quarterbacks is cleared to return to the game, the emergency third quarterback has to be removed from the game and is not allowed to continue to play quarterback or any other position. He is allowed to return to the game only if another third-quarterback emergency arises.

The rule was instituted because of what happened in January when the 49ers, already burdened by season-ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, saw their rookie quarterback Brock Purdy sustain an elbow injury on the first series of the conference championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His replacement, Josh Johnson, sustained a concussion in the third quarter, forcing the 49ers to put Purdy back in the game after using running back Christian McCaffrey at quarterback. All Purdy could do was attempt soft, short passes.

What was an anticipated matchup turned into a rout for the Eagles, who went on to the Super Bowl after a 31-7 victory.

Because the league does not like to see its product diluted for any reason, the owners decided to reinstate the rule that had been dormant for 12 years. They listed the reason as "integrity of the game."

The question now becomes: Will teams devote a spot on the 53-man roster to a third quarterback? Right now, many do not. That could change, especially for teams with rookie quarterbacks.

For example, the Indianapolis Colts used their No. 1 pick on quarterback Anthony Richardson, who most NFL people agree is not quite ready to play in the league. Gardner Minshew is expected to be the starter until Richardson is ready. To bridge that gap, the Colts will now consider whether to keep Sam Ehlinger on the active roster while Richardson develops. Ehlinger can dress on game days without burning a roster spot.

The Detroit Lions, who made the proposal at the league meetings in March to bring back the third quarterback rule, ironically have carried only two quarterbacks for most of the past two seasons under Coach Dan Campbell. They kept a third quarterback on the practice squad or injured list.

But Campbell said at the March meetings, "Watching the San Francisco game and you're like, 'Oh my God, if that ever happened, that's the worst possible time.' I thought [49ers Coach Kyle] Shanahan made some really good points [discussing the rule], and it really wasn't even about the fact that, man, this could happen to you."

Bringing back the rule doesn't mean teams will all of a sudden carry a third quarterback on their 53-man roster. But when you think about it, why not? What, so they can carry an extra special-teams player? Or a seventh receiver?

One thing is certain: If you want a rule change in the NFL, just have an egregious officials error or some performance-affecting moment occur in front of millions of viewers in a monumental game.

Within months, there's a new rule. Or, in this instance, the reinstitution of an old one.



