1 dead after being struck by train in White County

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 4:00 a.m.

One person died Saturday night in Beebe after being struck by a Union Pacific train, railroad officials confirmed.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. along Railroad Street but wasn't in a crossing, said Union Pacific spokesperson Mike Jaixen. The train crew was uninjured.

Jaixen said Beebe police responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased person. Attempts to reach spokespeople for the Beebe Police Department were unsuccessful. The White County coroner declined to comment.

The incident is under investigation.

Print Headline: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Beebe

