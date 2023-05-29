2 injured in shooting in North Little Rock

A man and a woman are in critical but stable condition following a shooting Sunday evening in North Little Rock.

Police responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 5400 block of Alpha Street about 6:57 p.m. and found the injured people, who were transported to an area hospital. Each suffered at least one gunshot wound. Neither person has been identified.

Detectives were in the process Sunday night of conducting interviews and collecting evidence, North Little Rock police spokesperson Lt. Amy Cooper said in a news release.

Police did not say if any suspects had been identified, and encouraged anyone with information to contact the department's tip line.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation," Cooper said in a news release.