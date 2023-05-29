Alabama holds off Northwestern after delay

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Ally Shipman had a two-run single, Jenna Johnson drove in what proved to be the winning run with a fifth-inning home run and Alabama held off Northwestern 3-2 to win the NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional after a 61-minute lightning delay on Sunday, advancing to the Women's College World Series.

The victory in the rubber game of the series earns the fifth-seeded Crimson Tide (45-20) their 11th appearance in the WCWS. Alabama won it all in 2012, beating Oklahoma two games to one. The Crimson Tide were runners-up in 2014, losing two straight games to Florida in the final series.

Shipman gave Alabama the lead for good after play resumed in the bottom of the third inning.

No. 9 hitter Kristen White had an infield single and stole second base. Ashley Prange drew a walk and Johnson beat out a bunt to load the bases. Bailey Dowling flied out to shallow center field for the first out, but Shipman singled down the left-field line on a 0-2 pitch and the Crimson Tide led 2-0.

The 12th-seeded Wildcats (42-13), who were aiming for their third appearance in the WCWS, answered with a run in the top of the fourth on Kelsey Nader's two-out RBI single.

Johnson homered to lead off the fifth to push the Alabama lead back to two.

Maeve Nelson homered with one out in the ninth for Northwestern, but reliever Montana Fouts retired the next two batter for her 25th win against 10 losses this season. It was the only run Fouts allowed in 3 2/3 innings.

Jaala Torrence started and yielded just one run in 3 1/3 innings.

Danielle Williams (23-3) took the loss for the Wildcats. She allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks in going the distance.

Alabama dropped the opener 3-1 before forcing a third game with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

UTAH 7, SAN DIEGO STATE 2

SALT LAKE CITY -- Abby Dayton had an RBI triple to highlight a four-run second inning and pinch-hitter Hallie Morris wrapped it up with a two-run single in the sixth to lead 15th-seeded Utah to a win over San Diego State for the Utes' first trip to the Women's College World Series since 1994.

Utah (43-15) lost the first game of the Salt Lake City Super Regional 4-3, but bounced back with a 10-1 win to force a deciding game for its sixth trip to the championships.

San Diego State (40-18) took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the top of the second.

Dayton tied the game with a one-out triple and scored the go-ahead run on an error by SDSU pitcher Allie Light (15-7) that also allowed Haley Denning to score. Aliya Belarde singled to plate Shelbi Ortiz.

The Aztecs got a run back in the fourth but gave that back in the fifth with an unearned run for the Utes.

Dayton and Denning, who recorded her 100th career steal earlier in the game, singled to open the sixth before Morris delivered a two-out single to center..

Mariah Lopez (23-6) went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits. She walked three, two with two outs in the fifth before getting out of trouble with her sixth strikeout. Sarah Ladd pitched the last two innings for her third save.