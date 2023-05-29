Arkansas’ sneaky little game trots out extra obfuscation just for you





Let's play a game of Obfuscation.

Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. Mine is to make you doubt your answer.

Today's word is a four-letter noun with some informal applications as an adjective. Paired with "up," it makes an informal verbal phrase.

The noun is believed to have descended from an obsolete French word, "poulenet," diminutive of the French "poulain," from Old French "pulain" and perhaps from Medieval Latin "pullamen."

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ A type of glass adequate to hold a single swallow of whiskey.

◼️ Something smaller than standard.

◼️ A literal translation of a foreign language text used surreptitiously by students to avoid study.

◼️ A type of wall.

◼️ A type of shaved-fur leather also called haircalf.

◼️ A racehorse.

◼️ In Scotland, "pownie."

The May 22 word was "gun." Feel free to email if you want to know today's word before June 5.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



