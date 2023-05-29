Arkansas State Police investigating Marianna shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

The Marianna Police Department has asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to investigate a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.

Police responded about 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Chestnut Street, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Olanda Bender, 37, of Jonesboro was transported to Forrest City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Bender's body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Tracy Ewans, 36, of Little Rock was transported to Forrest City Medical Center and then airlifted to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where she was listed in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

Jerome Smith, 31, of Little Rock was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

His condition was unknown late Sunday afternoon, according to the release.

Markel Ellis, 27, of Lexa was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to UAMS, where he remained in critical condition Sunday, according to state police.

Jaquasia Davis, 20, of Marianna also was airlifted to UAMS and remained in critical condition Sunday.