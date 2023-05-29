ASC fundraiser to feature art, music

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is kicking off summer with ART ROCKS! Summer Bash at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

The fundraising event will feature live music, food trucks, games, art demos, art auctions, kid-friendly activities and more from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is intended to bring new faces to the ARTSpace on Main and raise money for ASC's newly expanded school-integrated youth outreach programs.

"Last year's ART ROCKS! was a great time. We're excited to build upon it and bring the same energy back for this year's event," said organizer Morgun Henson, ASC's communications and development coordinator.

"This event was created to raise funds and bring new faces to The ARTSpace. Following last year's format, we split the event into two days, offering an evening for adults to relax and unwind and a fun-filled Saturday for kids and families to enjoy. Each event will give attendees a different taste of what we offer and what is possible with our spaces," she said in a news release.

On Friday, festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with traditional and modern blues featuring the Port City Blues Society. Complimentary soda, as well as beer and wine for those 21 and older, will be available from 5-9 p.m., courtesy of MK Distributors.

Attendees can enjoy the concert while eating dinner from the Lucy Mae's Southern Foods truck and indulging in dessert treats from B's Sweet Treatz & Desirez, both of which will be on-site.

They can also watch live artist demos and have an opportunity to bid on the finished pieces. Amy Darragh with Creative Cords Macrame of Little Rock will create woven wall hangings. Artist-in-residence Alice Aida Ayers will create one-of-a-kind stained glass pieces. John Kushmaul of Little Rock will return this year to paint another unique landscape, according to the release.

ART ROCKS! will also serve as an opening reception for summer artist-in-residence Dustyn Bork's latest printmaking exhibition, "Blueprints," on view in the Loft Gallery through Aug. 13. Bork will be on-site with printmaking demonstrations and activities.

An artwork raffle from Little Rock artist Greta Kresse will be another opportunity for attendees to support ASC.

Entry to the Friday festivities is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. It is open to all ages, and those 21 and older can have alcoholic beverages. All attendees will be carded and given wristbands.

"The Saturday (June 3) portion of the event will be all about the kiddos and families," Henson said.

Admission to this event is free. Activities include face painting, kids karaoke, and more.

"Community members can also create beautiful art with our spin-art bike and decorate our sidewalks with chalk art," said Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC's education programs coordinator.

Summer treats will also be available, she said.

"Our attendees can look forward to a fun weekend kicking off summer and celebrating with ASC," Henson said.

"After a recent focus on our strategic plan, one of our goals is to become more integrated into the schools in our 10-county area -- including hiring more staff and growing our resources," Henson said.

Relyance Bank, MK Distributors, Highland Pellets, Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. and Pine Bluff Heating & Air are sponsoring the Summer Bash. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Details: Morgun Henson at mhenson@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.