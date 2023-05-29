Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 18-24 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

May 18

Dylan Matthew Dunn, 22, and Savannah Marie Guy, 22, both of Bentonville

Daniel Clemente Figueroa, 30, and Laysha Michelle Guadarrama, 18, both of Rogers

Noah Christian Fitzgerald, 22, Bentonville, and Kelli Lou Egelkraut, 21, Rogers

Logan Bryce Fletcher, 24, and Latisha Nicole Stroud, 32, both of Gravette

Richard Avery Hartley, 42, and Robin Denise Santos, 46, both of Bentonville

Codi Alexander Lee Harwood, 31, and Chesney Ann Seaman, 32, both of Pea Ridge

Stephen Thomas Joy, 19, and Paige Riley Lawhorn, 19, both of Rogers

Michael Nicklaus Littlejohn, 28, and Emmily Renteria Sanchez, 23, both of Bentonville

Robert Cleon Wayne Miller, 41, and Larissa Anne Pitts, 38, both of Fayetteville

Josiah Philip Payne, 23, Springdale, and Gabrianne Beth Miller, 21, Rogers

Stephen Ray Sharp, 52, and Cheryl Lynn Phillips, 57, both of Gentry

May 19

Christian Bailey Bruce, 20, and Cazia Liv Brown, 24, both of Lowell

Jordan Scott Burnett, 25, and Jordan Elizabeth Cates, 25, both of Rogers

Kyle Taylor Carnine, 32, and Rachael Marie Rosenthal, 27, both of Centerton

Corey Michael Cooper, 39, and Caitlin Brianna Gawlik, 31, both of Bel Air, Md.

Jeremiah Dustin Crane, 36, and Kym Lynnette Lindsay, 40, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

David Anthony DelSoto, 40, and Sara Elizabeth Merritt, 41, both of Pea Ridge

Jason Scott Foster, 46, and Heather Dawn Jennings-Holland, 48, both of Joplin, Mo.

Miguel Neftali Fregoso Sosa, 26, and Adela Yazmin Puga, 35, both of Rogers

Spencer Joe Dean Haley, 21, Lowell, and Bricelyn Jade Smallwood, 21, Rogers

Jonathan Alejandro Llanas, 27, and Tatiana Forero Munoz, 39, both of Gravette

Martin Kyle McNabb, 40, and Krystal Lenay Solbach, 38, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Hunter Moore, 25, and Shimay Rose Holt, 32, both of Gentry

Jeremy Allen Mounce, 36, and Satera Berlynn Ricketts, 27, both of Centerton

Mathew Ellis Murphy, 31, and Felicia Breanne Davidson, 29, both of Bentonville

Joel Anthony Nizza, 30, Rogers, and Amy Jenkins Andersen, 30, Fayetteville

Kevin Daniel Payne, 54, and Samantha Jean Lasky, 40, both of Rogers

Erving William Sanchez Umana, 25, and Gisela Maria Valle Aguirre, 26, both of Rogers

Justin Shane Sanders, 44, and Stevie Lynette Jordan, 35, both of Centerton

Justin Anthony Silveira, 31, and Ellen Catherine Brunner, 29, both of Springdale

Christopher Dale Storm, 20, and Samantha Jean Cunningham, 23, both of Bella Vista

Jacob Adam Taylor, 23, and Emilee Marie Feezor, 23, both of Exeter, Mo.

Peter Arthur Tobler, 58, Rogers, and Lela Rosalee Loriane Pickell, 52, Fayetteville

John August Vidal, 40, and Megan Elizabeth King, 36, both of Rogers

May 22

James Harrison Williams IV, 29, and Kinsee Rachelle Bailey, 28, both of Bella Vista

Nader Sami Anis, 33, Belleville, N.J., and Michelle Marie Taylor, 32, Garfield

Roman Benhumea Jimenez, 50, and Maria Cruz Raygoza-Vidales, 35, both of Lowell

Anthony Lavern Collins, 52, and Tina Marie Fair, 53, both of Lowell

Reid William Fosse, 22, and Allison Montana Curry, 21, both of Rogers

Colton Grant Francis, 27, and Richale Carlene Long, 29, both of Siloam Springs

Ryan Donald Olson, 43, Pineville, Mo., and Glory Faith Handshy, 40, Conroe, Texas

Fernando Alberto Resendiz Cisneros, 28, and Macy Janelle France, 24, both of Lowell

Rene Rios-Ortiz, 26, and Elizabeth De Jesus Mendoza Lopez, 22, both of Rogers

Tanner James Sellers, 23, and LauraLee Belle Willcox, 23, both of Owasso, Okla.

Patrick Joseph Silver, 20, and Jordan Elizabeth Sauls, 20, both of Centerton

Jason Leon Tutor, 43, and Tina Louise Janes, 43, both of Watts, Okla.

Garrett Blake York, 22, and Lauren Elizabeth McManus, 22, both of Bentonville

May 23

Mark Charles Cross, 50, and Candace Maerie Dunn, 37, both of Centerton

Juan Ramon Espinoza Martinez, 28, and Sophia Vega, 31, both of Lowell

Charles Henrik Ambrose Estes, 38, and Nina Marie Blasdel, 29, both of Rogers

Marcus Daniel Gowin, 26, and Savana Mari Battenfield, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Aubrey Nicole Park, 25, and Arieanna Len Minshew, 37, both of Pea Ridge

Derek Gentry Selk, 25, Bentonville, and Whitney Ann Welch, 24, Rogers

Matthew William Thomas, 34, and Danielle Leigh Thomas, 38, both of Ozark, Mo.

James Eugene Wyatt, 62, and Billy Jane Inciso, 40, both of Cookeville, Tenn.

May 24

Jesse Dylan Blackwell, 25, and Kaitlyn Renee Wilichowski, 25, both of Rogers

John Luke Dalaeli, 26, and Amber Kalene Peterson, 29, both of Owasso, Okla.

Joseph Delano Farmer Jr., 24, Tahlequah, Okla., and Megan Ruth Guthrie, 22, Stillwater, Okla.

Danny Robert Hernandez, 29, and Jamie Patricia-Ann Payne, 27, both of Springdale

Kade Logan Jarvis, 22, and Peyton Brooke Stearman, 22, both of Columbia, Mo.

Kevin Timothy Lucas, 49, Bella Vista, and Diane Lynn Reese, 52, Rogers

Tanner James Rice, 31, and Mattie Maitlyn Whitmore, 27, both of Clifton Hill, Mo.

Karthik Selvaraj, 37, and Sarah Elizabeth Waltermire, 47, both of Bentonville

Dwayne Raneal Sigman, 53, and Michelle Lynne Barnes, 53, both of Bentonville

Tristan Anthony Simmons, 26, and Sophie Valentine Curtis, 26, both of Bentonville

Matthew Alan Strickland, 20, Claremore, Okla., and Anna Kate Smith, 22, Inola, Okla.

Javier Eladio Ulloa, 21, and Jalia Michelle Martin, 22, both of Rogers

Isaiah Tyndall Vining, 20, Bentonville, and Savannah Morgan Clardy, 19, Pineville, Mo.