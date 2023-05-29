Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 18-24 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
May 18
Dylan Matthew Dunn, 22, and Savannah Marie Guy, 22, both of Bentonville
Daniel Clemente Figueroa, 30, and Laysha Michelle Guadarrama, 18, both of Rogers
Noah Christian Fitzgerald, 22, Bentonville, and Kelli Lou Egelkraut, 21, Rogers
Logan Bryce Fletcher, 24, and Latisha Nicole Stroud, 32, both of Gravette
Richard Avery Hartley, 42, and Robin Denise Santos, 46, both of Bentonville
Codi Alexander Lee Harwood, 31, and Chesney Ann Seaman, 32, both of Pea Ridge
Stephen Thomas Joy, 19, and Paige Riley Lawhorn, 19, both of Rogers
Michael Nicklaus Littlejohn, 28, and Emmily Renteria Sanchez, 23, both of Bentonville
Robert Cleon Wayne Miller, 41, and Larissa Anne Pitts, 38, both of Fayetteville
Josiah Philip Payne, 23, Springdale, and Gabrianne Beth Miller, 21, Rogers
Stephen Ray Sharp, 52, and Cheryl Lynn Phillips, 57, both of Gentry
May 19
Christian Bailey Bruce, 20, and Cazia Liv Brown, 24, both of Lowell
Jordan Scott Burnett, 25, and Jordan Elizabeth Cates, 25, both of Rogers
Kyle Taylor Carnine, 32, and Rachael Marie Rosenthal, 27, both of Centerton
Corey Michael Cooper, 39, and Caitlin Brianna Gawlik, 31, both of Bel Air, Md.
Jeremiah Dustin Crane, 36, and Kym Lynnette Lindsay, 40, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
David Anthony DelSoto, 40, and Sara Elizabeth Merritt, 41, both of Pea Ridge
Jason Scott Foster, 46, and Heather Dawn Jennings-Holland, 48, both of Joplin, Mo.
Miguel Neftali Fregoso Sosa, 26, and Adela Yazmin Puga, 35, both of Rogers
Spencer Joe Dean Haley, 21, Lowell, and Bricelyn Jade Smallwood, 21, Rogers
Jonathan Alejandro Llanas, 27, and Tatiana Forero Munoz, 39, both of Gravette
Martin Kyle McNabb, 40, and Krystal Lenay Solbach, 38, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Hunter Moore, 25, and Shimay Rose Holt, 32, both of Gentry
Jeremy Allen Mounce, 36, and Satera Berlynn Ricketts, 27, both of Centerton
Mathew Ellis Murphy, 31, and Felicia Breanne Davidson, 29, both of Bentonville
Joel Anthony Nizza, 30, Rogers, and Amy Jenkins Andersen, 30, Fayetteville
Kevin Daniel Payne, 54, and Samantha Jean Lasky, 40, both of Rogers
Erving William Sanchez Umana, 25, and Gisela Maria Valle Aguirre, 26, both of Rogers
Justin Shane Sanders, 44, and Stevie Lynette Jordan, 35, both of Centerton
Justin Anthony Silveira, 31, and Ellen Catherine Brunner, 29, both of Springdale
Christopher Dale Storm, 20, and Samantha Jean Cunningham, 23, both of Bella Vista
Jacob Adam Taylor, 23, and Emilee Marie Feezor, 23, both of Exeter, Mo.
Peter Arthur Tobler, 58, Rogers, and Lela Rosalee Loriane Pickell, 52, Fayetteville
John August Vidal, 40, and Megan Elizabeth King, 36, both of Rogers
May 22
James Harrison Williams IV, 29, and Kinsee Rachelle Bailey, 28, both of Bella Vista
Nader Sami Anis, 33, Belleville, N.J., and Michelle Marie Taylor, 32, Garfield
Roman Benhumea Jimenez, 50, and Maria Cruz Raygoza-Vidales, 35, both of Lowell
Anthony Lavern Collins, 52, and Tina Marie Fair, 53, both of Lowell
Reid William Fosse, 22, and Allison Montana Curry, 21, both of Rogers
Colton Grant Francis, 27, and Richale Carlene Long, 29, both of Siloam Springs
Ryan Donald Olson, 43, Pineville, Mo., and Glory Faith Handshy, 40, Conroe, Texas
Fernando Alberto Resendiz Cisneros, 28, and Macy Janelle France, 24, both of Lowell
Rene Rios-Ortiz, 26, and Elizabeth De Jesus Mendoza Lopez, 22, both of Rogers
Tanner James Sellers, 23, and LauraLee Belle Willcox, 23, both of Owasso, Okla.
Patrick Joseph Silver, 20, and Jordan Elizabeth Sauls, 20, both of Centerton
Jason Leon Tutor, 43, and Tina Louise Janes, 43, both of Watts, Okla.
Garrett Blake York, 22, and Lauren Elizabeth McManus, 22, both of Bentonville
May 23
Mark Charles Cross, 50, and Candace Maerie Dunn, 37, both of Centerton
Juan Ramon Espinoza Martinez, 28, and Sophia Vega, 31, both of Lowell
Charles Henrik Ambrose Estes, 38, and Nina Marie Blasdel, 29, both of Rogers
Marcus Daniel Gowin, 26, and Savana Mari Battenfield, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Aubrey Nicole Park, 25, and Arieanna Len Minshew, 37, both of Pea Ridge
Derek Gentry Selk, 25, Bentonville, and Whitney Ann Welch, 24, Rogers
Matthew William Thomas, 34, and Danielle Leigh Thomas, 38, both of Ozark, Mo.
James Eugene Wyatt, 62, and Billy Jane Inciso, 40, both of Cookeville, Tenn.
May 24
Jesse Dylan Blackwell, 25, and Kaitlyn Renee Wilichowski, 25, both of Rogers
John Luke Dalaeli, 26, and Amber Kalene Peterson, 29, both of Owasso, Okla.
Joseph Delano Farmer Jr., 24, Tahlequah, Okla., and Megan Ruth Guthrie, 22, Stillwater, Okla.
Danny Robert Hernandez, 29, and Jamie Patricia-Ann Payne, 27, both of Springdale
Kade Logan Jarvis, 22, and Peyton Brooke Stearman, 22, both of Columbia, Mo.
Kevin Timothy Lucas, 49, Bella Vista, and Diane Lynn Reese, 52, Rogers
Tanner James Rice, 31, and Mattie Maitlyn Whitmore, 27, both of Clifton Hill, Mo.
Karthik Selvaraj, 37, and Sarah Elizabeth Waltermire, 47, both of Bentonville
Dwayne Raneal Sigman, 53, and Michelle Lynne Barnes, 53, both of Bentonville
Tristan Anthony Simmons, 26, and Sophie Valentine Curtis, 26, both of Bentonville
Matthew Alan Strickland, 20, Claremore, Okla., and Anna Kate Smith, 22, Inola, Okla.
Javier Eladio Ulloa, 21, and Jalia Michelle Martin, 22, both of Rogers
Isaiah Tyndall Vining, 20, Bentonville, and Savannah Morgan Clardy, 19, Pineville, Mo.