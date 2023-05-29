Benton County restaurant inspections





Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

May 15

Casey's

362 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No paper towels at the handwashing sink in the kitchen. Interior of the cappuccino machine is visibly dirty with product.

Core violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces. Cupping pepperoni in the walk-in cooler and the yogurt in the grab-and-go case exceed the use-by date marked on the items. Permit posted is expired.

Joyhouse Coffee Company

137 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Priority violations: Sanitizer is too strong.

Priority foundation violations: No date-marking on the egg muffin sandwiches.

Core violations: Food employee hair in a ponytail but is long enough it falls over her shoulder. Permit not posted.

CO-OP

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 31, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: None

Dollar General

245 U.S. 62 North, Avoca

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Chemicals stored on shelving over packages of paper plates and cups in the dollar deal section.

Dollar General

548 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Priority violations: Multiple packages of lunch meat exceed manufacturers use-by date.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No handwashing signs in either restroom, repeat violation. Interior of the back refrigerator is visibly dirty with what appears to be milk that has soured. Handles are visibly dirty as well. Permit is not posted in customer view.

May's Street Wok

210 N. Main St., Cave Springs

Priority violations: Employee handled money and customer orders, but did not wash hands prior to food preparation. Rice paddles visibly dirty with what appears to be food debris from previous use. Foods in refrigerator are at 48 degrees. Tapioca pearls are not marked with time to use by.

Priority foundation violations: Grease and food buildup on most surfaces of equipment. Excessive grease around fryers and exhaust vent. Interior of refrigerator is visibly dirty.

Core violations: Wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer between uses. Permit posted but expired.

Prairie Creek Cove

14449 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There is a buildup of black debris in the ice machine and dispensers of the ice machines. Packages of fresh market sandwiches were not date-marked.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Aleve individual packages expired on October 2022 on retail shelving. Lunchables that expired on April 14th, 22nd and 28th were in retail display refrigerator. The bagged ice does not have identification regarding where it was packaged.

The Captain's Seat

1 Prairie Creek Marina Drive, Rogers

Priority violations: Ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler is at 50 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom. Some of the ceiling tiles were not put back in place due to construction work on the air conditioning. In addition, a portion of the kitchen ceiling is not enclosed. Portions of the flooring in the kitchen and warewashing area do not have coving. Flooring is worn and needs to be refinished during the off-season.

May 16

Airship Coffee at Coler

1300 Applegate Trail, Bentonville

Priority violations: Inside of ice machine has an accumulation of residue and black grime. Vacuum sealed package of pork is date-marked 5/10 to 6/10. There are multiple vacuum sealed packages of sauces date-marked for longer than seven days in prep cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Facility is using vacuum packaged food items prepared from another Airship location and reheating them while still vacuum sealed.

Core violations: Quat test strips were not located during inspection.

Benton County Detention Center

1300 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine only reached 148 degrees on plate temperature during inspection.

Core violations: None

Crazy Willy's Ice Cream

17 Stevenson Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Crepes and Omelets Cafe

401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Priority violations: Prepared food in refrigerator not labeled with date.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

May 17

Casa Castillo Kensington

3906 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at the kitchen handwashing sink.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired on Dec. 31, 2022.

Comfortable Cup Cafe

2710 S. Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

Priority violations: Kolaches being held at 62 degrees and ham and cheese pastry being held at 64 degrees in display.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Employee drinking from unapproved beverage container in kitchen and an unapproved beverage container on prep table at time of inspection. Rice being held at 108 degrees and beans being held at 125 degrees in hot-holding. Milk at 43 degrees and shredded cheese and butter at 44 degrees in walk-in. Milk at 45 degrees and chipotle tarter at 46 degrees in lowboy refrigerator in serving area. Sliced cheese at 62 degrees and siracha coleslaw at 61 degrees in ice bath. Boiled eggs at 51 degrees, sliced tomatoes at 49 degrees, sliced strawberries at 45 degrees and alfredo sauce at 46 degrees in prep table.

Priority foundation violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in server area. Pan being kept in handwashing sink near warewashing area, blocking handwashing station. Trash can blocking access to handwashing sink in kitchen. Sanitizer detected at 0 ppm in mechanical warewashing machine. Bottles of cleaner/sanitizer not labeled with contents of containers.

Core violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Several containers of food uncovered beneath prep tables. Employee chopping and preparing lettuce wearing wristwatch and dangling bracelet. No test strips available at time of inspection.

Markham & Fitz Chocolate

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Frozen take-and-bake cookie dough lacking establishment name and contact information. No sanitizer test strips available.

Panda Express

2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Buildup of condensation and debris beneath food in undercounter freezer.

Saiwok Vietnamese Street Food

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 6, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of slime on front of ice chute in ice machine.

Taqueria Michoacan

2882 W. Walnut St., Suite 1, Rogers

Priority violations: Handsink near ice machine was blocked with equipment and had a bucket in the sink basin. Paper towels are more than 10 feet from handsinks.

Priority foundation violations: Permit expired 3/31/23.

Core violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Rice and pepper seeds spilled on floor in dry storage closet.

May 18

Culver's

1003 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two employees missing effective beard restraints.

El Farolito Tex-Mex Restaurant and Bakery

415 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No asterisking or consumer advisory on the menu.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

El Pueblo

1549 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No handsoap available in men's restroom.

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Ice scoop stored in ice machine with handle in contact with ice.

El Pueblo Market

1551 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Raw sausage being stored above ready-to-eat items in cold-unit at back of store. Eggs being stored at room temperature.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cardboard boxes and mesh bags of food items being stored directly on floor. Damage to ceiling in back corner of store nearest chest coolers.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Paper towels missing at front handwash sinks in deli area.

Core violations: Box of icing stored on floor in bakery area. Boxes of chicken stored on floor in walk-in freezer in deli area.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 15 -- VFW No. 3031, 11160 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers

May 16 -- Asian Fresh Supermarket, 203 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Eleven at Crystal Bridges, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; Pork Belly Roberts, 22365 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs; Receiving Kitchen, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville; The Great Hall, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

May 17 -- Jimmy John's, 2004 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3, Rogers; Boys & Girls Club - Carl & Alleen McKinney Unit, 2801 N. Walker St., Bentonville; New Province Brewing Co., 1310 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Subway, 2710 Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

May 18 -- Frosty Bites, 701 Walnut Ridge St., Centerton; Mama Ita's Comida Casara, 405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

May 19 -- Golden Kettle Corn, 17169 Peterson Road, Gentry



