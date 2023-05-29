Crash kills Siloam Springs woman, 21

A woman was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville, according to a preliminary fatality report filed by the Madison County sheriff's office.

Destiny Smith, 21, of Siloam Springs was driving a Polaris RZR off-road vehicle when she lost control on Madison 7855 around 7:15 p.m., the report said.

The vehicle "overturned and rolled several times before coming to rest" in a ditch on the side of the road, according to the preliminary report.

The report noted that road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.