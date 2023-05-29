Crashes in state leave 2 women dead

A 64-year-old woman died Sunday in Mountain Home after a vehicle pulled out in front of her car, according to a preliminary fatality report.

The crash occurred just before noon Sunday.

The preliminary report said Mary Vavruska was driving north on College Street in Mountain Home when the other vehicle, which came from the opposite direction, tried to turn left onto First Street and pulled into Vavruska's path.

A Siloam Springs woman was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville, according to a preliminary fatality report filed by the Madison County sheriff's office.

Destiny Smith, 21, was driving a Polaris RZR off-road vehicle when she lost control on Madison 7855 around 7:15 p.m., the report said.

The vehicle "overturned and rolled several times before coming to rest" in a ditch on the side of the road, according to the preliminary report.

The reports noted that road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the times of both crashes.