Disney World wish comes true for Bella Vista boy

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo The Northwest Arkansas Fire Department honors Sawyer with a water cannon salute before takeoff.

HIGHFILL -- On May 18, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport welcomed Sawyer Ellis, 9, of Bella Vista, before he flew to Orlando after Make-A-Wish granted his wish to go to Disney World.

Sawyer had surgery to remove a glioneuronal brain tumor on Feb. 14, 2022. The doctors removed approximately half of the tumor as the other half was touching many important areas of the brain.

After Sawyer passed through security, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of airport employees, Make-A-Wish team members and other travelers. Sawyer went to Smokewood American Grill, where he opened a gift basket from Paradies Lagardere, the principal vendor of XNA, and gifts from XNA and the Regional Jet Center. He was also interviewed by local media covering the event. His family ate lunch and then boarded the plane.

As the plane was preparing for takeoff, the airport fire department honored Sawyer with a water cannon salute. The water cannon salute is a symbol of honor and a mark of respect.

  photo  Submitted photo Sawyer opens gifts from various XNA vendors and employees.
  
  photo  Submitted photo A smile lighting up his young face, Sawyer walks past a crowd of onlookers as he makes his way through the airport to catch his wish flight to Orlando that will land he and his family in Disney World.
  

Print Headline: Wish comes true for Bella Vista boy

