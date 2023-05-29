Happy Birthday: (May 29). Just being has its own magic this year, which goes beyond the world of illusion and tricks -- a feeling of awe based on nothing more than existence. Because you know and live this, the many wonders that happen are icing on the cake. A domestic upgrade is coming. You'll also enjoy a bonus, a cross-country excursion and new friendships. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 2, 22, 31 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can't undo yesterday's loss, but tomorrow is still yours to win. Practice and strategize. The better your plan, and the more able you are to execute it, the likelier you'll be to achieve your aim.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Focusing on too many things at once hinders progress and squashes momentum. If you could only choose one subject, which interests you the most? Which is most worthy of your devotion? Which will love you back?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have an advantage that you don't press. Perhaps this is out of compassion, maturity or strategy. Whatever your reason, there's brilliance in wielding just enough power to get what you want and no more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It can feel like your specific skill set is unrelatable to others. You may wonder if your special interest matters to anyone outside the niche. But if you share and inform, you'll pique curiosities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You love to give and care for others and are always looking for ways to acknowledge those around you and make them feel special and important. You'll encounter someone who is in need of your warmth and positive energy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Pride can be defined as self-esteem that arises from one's achievements and personal qualities. Or, pride can be viewed as the dangerous state of mind leading to an arrogant sense of superiority. You'll see both sides of the emotion today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's something standing between you and what you want. It's small, but a barrier, nonetheless. Small things can pack big fear inside them, but it's fear that can be overcome with a different mindset. This is attainable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Difficult tasks await. Expect to be bad at them at first, but you'll get better. Difficulty is a signal to break things down further to understand them or lessen the weight of them. Figure out how small it has to be to carry it with ease.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll get stuck on a particular task, but don't fret. This is an opportunity. You either need more information or you need to take a break. You'll come back with better ideas, renewed focus and the energy you need to finish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Knowing that people fear what they don't understand, you strive for clarity in all communication. You make it easy for people to find you and learn about what you do, which is excellent for business and relationships of all kinds.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your top priority is to give kindness to others. There are two ways to achieve it: you can be nice to whomever you're with, or you can make sure to be with people who are extremely easy to be nice to.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It might be impossible to protect one's own innocence, as just knowing that there's something more to know puts a crack in the protection. You can still protect another person's innocence, though, and you'll go above and beyond to do so.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Bob Hope was born on this day in 1903. The comedy legend popularized stand-up comedy and helped shape the art form to what it is today. He was also the first entertainer to travel with United Service Organizations to bring laughter to soldiers in wartime. Gemini is a sign of communication and trendsetting. Hope was born when Saturn was in Aquarius, the sign of altruism.