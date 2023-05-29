Camile Lewis, 44, was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an altercation before a Los Angeles City Council meeting, in which she is accused of hitting a man in the face with a bag that had a laptop in it, causing a "small laceration to the victim's left check," police officer J. Chaves said.

Lindsey Sin, of Sacramento, Calif., was appointed as secretary of the state's Department of Veterans Affairs and lauded by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom as "an officer in the U.S. Navy and a leader for veterans."

Elliahs Dorsey, who was charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer when she responded to a domestic violence call in 2020, is seeking an insanity defense as he tries to avoid the death penalty, according to a court motion.

Richard Scrushy, former chief executive officer for Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth outpatient rehab services, has been ordered by a judge to turn over records related to a bank account that lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a 2009 civil verdict claimed he's using to hide money that could be used to pay some of the more than $2.87 billion he owes.

Chris Sununu, Republican governor of New Hampshire, said, "The one thing I'm looking at is where can I be most effective" in the 2024 GOP primary, announcing he plans to decide whether to run for president in about one week.

Cecil Williams, South Carolina civil rights photographer, said renaming the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that outlawed segregation of public schools to the earlier-filed Briggs v. Education is a good way for the U.S. "to reconcile with its history ... upon the 70th anniversary" of Brown.

Dallas Smith, a public health researcher for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a webinar for scientists and medical providers that of those patients who were exposed to fungal meningitis during surgery in Matamoros, Mexico, 205 were women and 16 were men.

Michael Sasso, a central Florida attorney, resigned from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District's Board of Supervisors, the governor-appointed board at the center of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' dispute with Disney.

Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector in India, was suspended from his job after he ordered more than 2 million liters to be drained from the Kherkatta dam in Chhattisgarh so he could retrieve his Samsung smartphone, which he dropped while taking a self portrait.