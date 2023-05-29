MASTER CLASS: Perk up your pickleball warmup with this easy, twisty pre-game stretch





Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. This fun pastime has captured the attention of all ages, and pickleball facilities have started to appear in suburban communities all over the nation.

My first exposure to pickleball was about five years ago, when a colleague mentioned she had started playing in a league. I hadn't heard of the sport, so I asked a few questions about how it was played. It sounded a lot like tennis, but more approachable and with a smaller court, smaller racquets and shorter games.

Since that time, I've played hundreds of pickleball games and enjoyed myself every time. Like any sport, it helps to have good hand-eye coordination, agility and some conditioning. But none of that is required to enjoy it. In fact, people of all fitness levels have gravitated to pickleball specifically because there's really no baseline endurance requirement.

People who haven't played organized sports in years are loving pickleball, because it allows them to enjoy physical activity, socialize and compete.

Like any sport, pickleball is not without risk for injury. Musculoskeletal problems like sprains and strains may be the most likely sideliners, but there's also a risk of falling as people chase the pickleball around the court. So, it's important to arm oneself with some pickleball preparation in the form of training, stretching and decision making.

Pickleball is not a particularly demanding sport from a cardiovascular perspective, so there's probably no need to do weeks of treadmill training to enjoy the game. However, it does require quick changes of direction that can cause injury without a good foundation. I'd recommend some light side-to-side and front-to-back movements (shuffling, skipping, etc.) before the game and during a regular workout routine. This will help to prepare the lower body for the agility requirements of pickleball.

Stretching is also a key component to help reduce the risk for injury. Pre-game stretches for all the major muscle groups (quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, chest, arms, back) are always recommended.

This week's exercise is a specific stretch that really addresses some critical muscle groups involved in pickleball. The Pickleball Stretch is appropriate for all fitness levels, and easy to perform courtside.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/529twist/]





1. Get into a lunge position with your right leg forward and the left leg outstretched behind you.

Get into a lunge position with your right leg forward and the left leg outstretched behind you. 2. The right knee should be at 90 degrees.

The right knee should be at 90 degrees. 3. Reach with your left hand and try to touch the outside of your right shoe sole.

Reach with your left hand and try to touch the outside of your right shoe sole. 4. Once you touch, pause for 3 seconds, then go back to the starting position.

Once you touch, pause for 3 seconds, then go back to the starting position. 5. Switch legs and repeat on the other side.

Switch legs and repeat on the other side. 6. Continue alternating for five times on each side.

I recommend grabbing a friend (or three) to try pickleball this summer. It's a great way to socialize and really enjoy the outdoors with a light physical activity that's a heck of a lot of fun. And a little preparation will not only reduce injury risk — but you'll be more likely to win! 😊

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He loves hearing from readers. Email Matt at: vballtop@aol.com











