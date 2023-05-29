Memorial Day Closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected today by the Memorial Day Holiday.

Note: Federal law addressing the display of the U.S. Flag on Memorial Day requires that the flag should fly at half-staff until noon, when it should be raised to its peak. (4 U.S. Code 1, section 7(m)).

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: All routes will run one day late.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: Today's through Wednesday's routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's routes will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County :

North of the river: All routes will run one day late.

South of the river: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed.

Jacksonville: Offices closed.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed.

Little Rock: Offices closed.

Maumelle: Offices closed.

North Little Rock: Offices closed.

Sherwood: Offices closed.

Wrightsville: Offices closed.

Pulaski County: Offices closed.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed.

State: Offices closed.

Federal: Offices closed.

State Capitol: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed; however the 311 app can receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed. Routes will not run and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed.

Little Rock: Closed.

North Little Rock: Closed.

Pulaski County Special: Closed.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices will be closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices closed.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Memorial Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.