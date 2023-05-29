Former Rep. Liz Cheney implored new college graduates to not compromise when it comes to the truth, excoriating her House Republican colleagues for not doing enough to combat former President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. In a commencement speech at Colorado College, the Wyoming Republican repeated her fierce criticisms of Trump but steered clear of talking about his 2024 reelection campaign or her own political future. Cheney, who graduated from Colorado College in 1988, recalled being a political science student walking into a campus building where a Bible verse was inscribed above the entrance that read, "Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free." "After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie," Cheney said Sunday. "I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership." Cheney also encouraged more women to run for office and blasted one of the election-denying attorneys who worked for Trump after the 2020 election for recent remarks about college students voting.

Celine Dion announced Friday that she was canceling the remainder of her Courage World Tour through April in order to focus on her recovery from a rare autoimmune and neurological disease. Dion, 55, first shared publicly in December on Instagram that she was grappling with the medical condition -- called stiff person syndrome, which causes progressive stiffness and severe muscle spasms -- as she canceled or postponed a number of tour dates. "I am so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," Dion said in her statement. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back onstage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... And I can't wait to see you again!" Tickets purchased for the canceled dates can be refunded via the original point of sale, according to the statement. Dion can be seen in her first feature movie role in the romantic comedy-drama "Love Again," released this month.