Northwest Arkansas breaks into nation’s top 100 metro areas, council says

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area, according to a news release from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The metropolitan statistical area, which consists of Benton, Madison and Washington counties in Arkansas, saw its population increase to 576,403 as of July 1, the latest estimate made public by the U.S. Census Bureau, according to the council. The council is a group of area business and civic leaders and elected officials.

Northwest Arkansas' population was increasing by 36 people a day between April 2020, when the official U.S. census was taken, and July 2022, according to the council.

The latest census estimates show Northwest Arkansas moved up two spots between July 2021 and July 2022 to reach No. 100 in population, passing Scranton, Pa., and Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Little Rock metropolitan area, made up of Pulaski, Faulkner, Grant, Lonoke, Perry and Saline counties, ranked No. 81, with 757,615 people, in 2022.

A construction worker walks through a site Friday at an apartment complex on E Street north of Fifth Street in Bentonville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nations 100th largest metropolitan area, according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Traffic moves Friday along College Avenue in Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Traffic passes Friday beneath a railroad bridge along Thompson Street in Springdale. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Traffic passes Friday along School Street as the sun sets in Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Traffic moves Friday on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Residents paddle Friday across Lake Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Traffic passes Friday along Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Residents walk Friday across the dam at Lake Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas has become the nation's 100th largest metropolitan area according to a news release this week from the Northwest Arkansas Council. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

