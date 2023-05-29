GOLF

Stricker wins Senior PGA

Steve Stricker squeezed daughter and temporary caddie Izzi just a little harder after finishing a comeback and winning the Senior PGA Championship. Now a six-time senior major winner, Stricker shared this one with a high school golf champion in Wisconsin, where Stricker also was born and raised. Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff for the Senior PGA title Sunday in Frisco, Texas, giving the 56-year-old American a sweep of the first two majors of the season. Harrington forced the playoff with a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th, but put his drive in the replay of the 72nd hole in deep grass on the right side of the fairway. After a failed attempt to hack the ball out, the 51-year-old Irishman dropped to what he said was about 270 yards away and put a 5-wood within 15 feet. Stricker, who stayed away from his driver and laid up both times on 18, missed a second consecutive putt to win, but Harrington couldn't make the par putt to extend the playoff. Stricker and Harrington, who was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Senior PGA since Rocco Mediate in 2016, finished 18 under. Stricker shot 3-under 69 and Harrington 70. Stewart Cink, playing with Stricker and Harrington but never threatening to crash their two-man battle, finished his Champions debut with a 69. He intends to keep competing on the PGA Tour for now. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a final-round 75 and finished in a tie for 52nd place at 5-over 293. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) tied for 55th place after firing a 79 on Sunday and finishing at 6-over 294. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 76 and ended his tournament at 7-over 295 to tie for 59th place.

Thai golfer earns title

Pajaree Anannarukarn finished the longest week with her sweetest victory. The Thai won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play by beating Ayaka Furue of Japan at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nev. They took turns hitting shots to within 2 feet on the back nine. Anannarukarn closed her out with a superb tee shot on the par-3 17th for a 3-and-1 victory. Earlier Sunday, Anannarukarn beat Linn Grant. Furue lost in the finals for the second straight year. She beat Leona Maguire in the semifinals.

Larrazabal takes KLM title

Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal won the KLM Open by two strokes on Sunday in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, to claim his ninth title on the European tour and a second in the space of four weeks. The 40-year-old Larrazabal started the final round with a one-stroke lead and shot 3-under par 69 at Bernardus Golf. Larrazabal rolled in a putt from 21 feet at the last for a third birdie in his final four holes. He finished on 13 under par overall. His round began badly after making a double-bogey 6 at No. 2 when his tee shot found the water, but he recovered with back-to-back birdies from No. 6 and then came home in 32. Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui birdied the last, too, to shoot 70 and finish alone in second place. Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark (71) and Deon Germishuys of South Africa (69).

Varner triumphs

Harold Varner III is finally a winner on American soil. Varner won his first LIV Golf event Sunday in Sterling, Va. He two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole at Trump National for a one-shot win over Branden Grace. Varner never won on the PGA Tour. His two previous wins were the Australian PGA and the Saudi International. He won $4 million for his LIV Golf-DC victory. Mito Pereira had the lead after 36 holes but he shot 71 in the final round and finished third. PGA champion Brooks Koepka shot 70 and tied for the 12th.

SOCCER

Former PL champ relegated

Seven years after the most improbable Premier League title triumph of all, Leicester City was relegated from English soccer's top division on Sunday while Everton pulled off another last-day escape to extend its 69-year stay. Leeds United was also consigned to the drop with Leicester and already-relegated Southampton as the league season reached its conclusion. Everton's 1-0 win over Bournemouth meant Leicester's 2-1 victory against West Ham United was ultimately meaningless. Leeds' miserable campaign ended in a 4-1 loss at home against Tottenham. By winning the title as a 5,000-1 shot in 2016, it provided the Premier League with its greatest fairy tale -- being crowned champion two years after being promoted from the second tier. In 2021 it was celebrating victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup final at London's Wembley Stadium, a period that also saw it achieve back-to-back fifth-place finishes. Manchester City won the Premier League title earlier this month, its fifth crown in six seasons.

HOCKEY

Canada wins Worlds

Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday in Tampere, Finland. It's a record 28th world title for Canada, and its second in three years. Russia has 27 while Germany has never won the trophy. Blais netted with a backhand 4:51 into the final period for a 3-2 lead for Canada, which was playing in its fourth straight final. Lawson Crouse, Tyler Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, Peyton Krebs had two assists and goaltender Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots.