Paredes drives in four runs as Rays down Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with a wild 11-10 victory on Sunday.

Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco's grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 advantage.

"For all the offense for both sides, it was a hustle play that decided the ballgame," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Victor González (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will have an MRI exam on Monday.

"In order to make it just a day-to-day thing instead of a month thing, we just tried to get ahead of if," said Muncy, who has 17 homers on the season. "I don't think it is anything serious."

Thompson, who entered in an 0-for-39 slide, had three hits and walked once.

Los Angeles slugger Freddie Freeman went 2 for 5 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. He is hitting .441 (30 for 68) over the stretch.

YANKEES 10, PADRES 7 Anthony Rizzo hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York's seven-run third inning before injuring his neck on a pickoff play. Rizzo was injured when Kyle Higashioka picked off Fernando Tatis Jr. to end the sixth. As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, RED SOX 2 Merrill Kelly struck out 10 and Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer, helping Arizona top Boston. Carroll hit a two-run homer off Tanner Houck (3-4) in the first. Geraldo Perdomo added a solo shot in the second to stake Kelly to a 4-0 lead.

MARLINS 2, ANGELS 0 Nick Fortes homered, rookie Eury Pérez pitched five innings and Miami concluded its 10-game road trip with a series sweep of Los Angeles.

MARINERS 6, PIRATES 3 (10) Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning, and Seattle defeated Pittsburgh for its sixth win in seven games. The Mariners opened a 3-1 lead with the help of solo homers by Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh, but blew it in the eighth with an error and a wild pitch.

GUARDIANS 4, CARDINALS 3 Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Cleveland past St. Louis. Ramirez's clutch hit off Ryan Helsley (3-4) rolled to the wall in right-center, scoring Myles Straw and Steven Kwan, who had drawn one-out walks.

ROYALS 3, NATIONALS 2 Michael Massey drove in MJ Melendez with a game-ending single for Kansas City with two out in the ninth inning. Melendez hit a solo homer in the seventh and Edward Olivares connected for a tying solo shot in the eighth. Olivares' 452-foot drive damaged a scoreboard in left field, leaving it smoking.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, GIANTS 5 William Contreras homered and drove in three runs, powering Milwaukee past San Francisco. Owen Miller had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.

REDS 8, CUBS 5 Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, and Cincinnati completed a three-game series sweep of Chicago.

ROCKIES 11, METS 10 Ryan McMahon homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs, powering Colorado past New York. McMahon hit a three-run double in a four-run fourth inning against Tylor Megill and a 437-foot, two-run homer to center field off Stephen Nogosek (0-1) an inning later.

PHILLIES 11, BRAVES 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in three runs with four hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta's seven-run first inning, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies to split the four-game series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 3, RANGERS 2 Austin Hays singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to cap a three-hit performance, and Baltimore avoided a three-game series sweep by beating Texas.

TIGERS 6, WHITE SOX 5 (10) Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, sending Detroit past Chicago.

BLUE JAYS 3, TWINS 0 Toronto's José Berríos pitched around a season-high five walks and into the sixth inning, beating his old team.

ASTROS 10, ATHLETICS 1 Yordan Alvarez hit two of Houston's seven homers, and the Astros handed the Athletics their 11th loss in a row.