Rison native gets business degrees, leaves her mark at UALR

Tiffani Silvey has made quite an impact on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock since she started her undergraduate career in 2017.

She graduated from UALR with a master's degree in business administration in May.

After earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in applied communication in 2021, Silvey, of Rison, sought freelance strategic advising opportunities with businesses across the state, according to a news release.

"I started providing knowledge and information on stuff they were struggling with, and I realized there could be a career in that," Silvey said. "I started taking on new clients and working on strategic goals and expansion strategies for them. It's become a mini-source of income for me, and I'm hoping it becomes a main source one day. It has the potential to."

Silvey also sells scrunchies, sweatshirts and T-shirts on Etsy through her small business, Tiffani's.

"Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my grandma, and she taught me how to sew and do a lot of other home-economics stuff like cooking and baking," Silvey said. "I bought my own sewing machine sophomore year of college, and I started making scrunchies to sell to my sorority sisters. It took off so much that I eventually had to set up a platform to keep up with all the sales, so I expanded onto Etsy to reach more people, and it just kind of went from there."

She also has deals making T-shirts with various companies and community programs across Little Rock, including a Little League Baseball team, and selling her scrunchies at hair salons.

Until graduation, her priorities have been set on finishing up the semester and helping support and guide the scholars who look up to her. As a full-time student success coach for UALR's Chancellor's Leadership Corps, she guides, supports and provides resources to students in the program; manages the Trojan Food Pantry, which can be found on the second floor of the Student Leadership Center; and teaches a personal awareness course that helps freshmen transition seamlessly to college life.

"I think it's a good thing that I'm only 23 while in this role," Silvey said.

"I am able to relate to students easily, which helps me understand what types of support and resources they need. Being such a young professional in higher education has shocked a lot of people, but I'm always excited to do things outside of my comfort zone!"

That drive and commitment have not gone unnoticed by people within the UALR community, including her co-worker and mentor Corrigan Revels, assistant director for student leadership and development.

"I've really enjoyed watching Tiffani's growth," Revels said. "She's become an awesome success coach, and it's been a great thing to witness and support. I just look forward to seeing the impact she makes in the future."

As far as Silvey is concerned, that future involves a relocation and a career as a full-time entrepreneur of multiple successful companies.

"I'm excited to be in a new space with a new perspective, new people, and new connections so I can continue to grow and learn," Silvey said.