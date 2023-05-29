Sections
Shooting victim found in parking deck near Little Rock's River Market

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 6:38 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One person is in critical condition following a shooting around the 200 block of River Market Avenue in Little Rock on Monday afternoon, according to a social media alert post by the Little Rock Police Department.

The individual, who has not been identified, was found by officers responding to reports of a shooting at a parking garage in the area at 12:46 p.m.

The spokesperson of Police Department did not have any updates on the status of the investigation or the injured individual as of Monday evening. 



