State Transportation Department has money for local bridge projects; Johnson jumping on board

FAYETTEVILLE -- The state and region have a lot of deficient bridges, and the Arkansas Department of Transportation has a program and money available to help fix some of those local bridges in rural areas and small cities.

In Johnson, there's a low-water bridge on Ball Street over Clear Creek that regularly floods and is in poor condition. The city applied and was accepted into the Local Bridge Program by the Transportation Department, and it will be getting a new bridge in the next year or so, according to Mayor Chris Keeney.

"It's a low-water bridge that's failing, and anything we can do to get a bridge that doesn't restrict flow, especially in any high-water event, really helps with flooding," Keeney said. "And, that is a pretty heavy commercial corridor for us because you have Americold and Glory Transportation that use that street to access their facility. There are still going to be times in real high-water events that we'll have to close that facility, but we should be able to reduce that tenfold."

Finding money in their budgets to replace a bridge can be a strain on smaller cities with growing populations.

The Local Bridge Program is a "major help," Keeney said.

"Basically, what it's been able to do is they've been able to speed up our ability to replace that bridge by probably seven years, and that's a huge savings," Keeney said.

The region's rapid growth makes keeping up with infrastructure demands a daunting challenge, he said.

"I would encourage any municipality, any city, any county to really start looking into infrastructure especially in the Northwest corner," Keeney said. "We're growing faster than we can put it in so any assistance that you can get, you should really do that."

The Northwest Arkansas metro area population was 546,725 in the 2020 census and is expected to be around 1 million by 2045.

Tim Conklin, executive director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, said he's happy to see another money source local communities can take advantage of.

"Communities rely on these local bridges to provide critical access and connections to many parts of the region," Conklin said. "This program provides a new funding source to ensure that these local bridges are being maintained in good condition or replaced in order to provide safe and accessible routes for the traveling public and for heavier vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, school buses, and freight and delivery vehicles."

Around the state, there are more than 200 off-system bridges in poor condition and more than 900 that are posted or operationally restricted, according to the Transportation Department. Off-system bridges are highway bridges or low-water crossings on a public road other than a highway that is recognized as part of the federal highway system.

Jared Wiley, assistant chief engineer for planning at the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said they're trying to get the word out there is money available for local bridge projects.

"There's about $20 million made available by the Federal Highway Administration annually for bridges that are off of our federal aid system so it's basically going to be your local, low-volume roads that this money is eligible for to help repair and replace bridges," Wiley said. "County roads, city streets, it just depends on the functional classification, so it needs to be basically not a primary or major route, it's going to be your secondary type facilities."

The Local Bridge Program aims to help communities that don't have a lot of money available to make bridges safer and more dependable, Wiley said. Federal dollars cover 90% of a project's expenses through the program, he said.

"These projects tend to be quite expensive, and cities and counties, like all of us, struggle to keep up," Wiley said.

Cities and counties interested in participating need to submit an application to the Transportation Department. All phases of approved projects will be eligible for funding, including feasibility studies, preliminary engineering, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, construction and construction engineering.

For eligible projects, a two-step process will be used. Step one will consist of a feasibility study; step two will consist of project development and construction upon completion of the feasibility study and upon request of the applicant.

The feasibility study will recommend the most appropriate improvement type, determine the level of environmental impact and begin preliminary engineering, which includes up to 30% completion of plans and a planning-level cost estimate.

Upon completion of improvements, the local entity that owns the bridge assumes responsibility for and future maintenance of the structure, Wiley said.

It's still too early in that process to have a cost estimate for the bridge in Johnson, Wiley said.

Wiley said the program used to be 80%/20% match and there was about $12 million available in Arkansas through the program annually, but the latest federal infrastructure bill bumped up the amount available to $20 million a year.

"We decided to build a program that is 90/10 to make it more accessible for everyone," Wiley said. "We just want folks to know ARDOT is doing what we can to make sure that money is accessible for communities, cities and counties, to try to help improve their aging infrastructure. We want to work with them to see that through."

Wiley said many of the state's deficient bridges are off the federal aid system, but there are also some on major roads.

There are more than 12,000 bridges in the state, and the Transportation Department is responsible for nearly 8,000 of them, Wiley said.

"The last time I checked, it ranged from 3% to 6% of those being poor or deficient," Wiley said, referring to bridges for which the department is responsible.

A Johnson Police vehicle passes Friday, May 26, 2023, across a low-water bridge on Ball Street in Johnson. The bridge is in poor condition and crosses Clear Creek which regularly floods, forcing the bridge to be closed. The city applied for and was accepted into the Local Bridge Program by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and will be getting a new bridge in the next year or so, according to Mayor Chris Keeney. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Traffic passes Friday, May 26, 2023, across a low-water bridge on Ball Street in Johnson. The bridge is in poor condition and crosses Clear Creek which regularly floods, forcing the bridge to be closed. The city applied for and was accepted into the Local Bridge Program by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and will be getting a new bridge in the next year or so, according to Mayor Chris Keeney. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

