Travs use early offense, late stops to defeat RoughRiders

The Arkansas Travelers set the tone early and used some late defensive stops to defeat the Frisco RoughRiders 8-4 Sunday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

After a scoreless top of the first inning from starter Bryan Woo (3-2), it took two pitches for Arkansas to open the scoring.

Jonatan Clase led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to center field off of Frisco starter Matt Brosky, making his AA debut, to give the Travelers a 1-0 lead.

"To set the tone like that, I think was great for our guys," Travelers Manager Mike Freeman said. "Whenever you have Woo on the mound, we have a lot of confidence. So, to go up 1-0 after two pitches, was big."

Clase, 21, is the youngest member of the Travelers by two years, but he is already making an impression well beyond his years on his teammates and coaches.

His home run Sunday night was his sixth in 22 games, putting him two behind team-leader Robbie Tenerowicz.

"[Clase is] an electric player," Freeman said. "He's got a chance to do that every time's in the box. That's why he's such an exciting guy to have on our team and in the [Seattle] Mariners' organization. He can do a lot of really cool things on the baseball field that only a collection of guys can do."

Frisco made the score 1-1 in the top of the second off an RBI single by University of Arkansas alumnus Jax Biggers, but Arkansas jumped back out in front in the bottom half of the frame.

The Travelers scored two runs on a Logan Warmoth double and another two on a home run to deep right field by Spencer Packard to make it 5-1.

Woo pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

"Woo competed really well tonight," Freeman said. "He didn't have the stuff [he normally does]. He sets such a high standard for himself, but it's nice to see him compete the way he did and give us five innings."

Arkansas added two runs to its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 7-1 off of Matt Scheffler's single to left-center field.

The Travelers were on the brink of having a hole blown right through their lead in both the sixth and seventh innings as the RoughRiders loaded the bases in each.

But Tenerowicz, mostly known for his bat in the heart of Arkansas' order, put his glove to good use at first base, halting both scoring attempts before they could get rolling.

In the sixth inning, Tenerowicz fielded a ball, tagged first base and threw to shortstop Logan Warmoth for the tag at second base that ended the inning.

In the seventh inning, he dove and stopped a hard-hit ball to get a force out at first base, ending the threat.

Frisco scored once in sixth and twice in the seventh to make the score 7-4.

"That's the thing about him that's so valuable as a player," Freeman said of Tenerowicz's defense. "Even though he doesn't have a hit in the box score, he plays a great first base. ... Even when he doesn't show up in a box scores contributing, he adds a lot of value to our team."

The Travelers scored one final insurance run in the seventh inning on a wild pitch to go ahead 8-4.