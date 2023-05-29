Turkish President Erdogan reelected





ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities.

A third term gives Erdogan an even stronger hand domestically and internationally, and the election results will have implications far beyond Ankara. Turkey stands at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and it plays a key role in NATO.

With more than 99% of ballot boxes opened, unofficial results from competing news agencies showed Erdogan with 52% of the vote, compared with 48% for his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The head of Turkey's electoral board confirmed the victory, saying that even after accounting for outstanding votes, the result was another term for Erdogan.

In his first comments since the polls closed, Erdogan thanked the nation for entrusting him with the presidency for five more years.

"We hope to be worthy of your trust, as we have been for 21 years," he told supporters on a campaign bus outside his home in Istanbul.

He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying "bye bye bye, Kemal," as supporters booed.

"The only winner today is Turkey," Erdogan said, promising to work hard for Turkey's second century. The country marks its centennial this year. "No one can look down on our nation."

Kilicdaroglu campaigned on promises to reverse Erdogan's democratic backsliding, to restore the economy by reverting to more conventional policies, and to improve ties with the West. He said the election was "the most unjust ever," with all state resources mobilized for Erdogan.

"We will continue to be at the forefront of this struggle until real democracy comes to our country," he said in Ankara. He thanked the more than 25 million people who voted for him and asked them to "remain upright."

The people have shown their will "to change an authoritarian government despite all the pressures," he said.





Supporters of Erdogan, a divisive populist, were celebrating even before the final results arrived, waving Turkish or ruling party flags, honking car horns and chanting his name. Celebratory gunfire was heard in several Istanbul neighborhoods.

Erdogan's government vetoed Sweden's bid to join NATO and purchased Russian missile-defense systems, which prompted the United States to oust Turkey from a U.S.-led fighter-jet project. But Turkey also helped broker a crucial deal that allowed Ukrainian grain shipments and averted a global food crisis.

Steven A. Cook, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations, said Turkey was likely to "move the goal post" on Sweden's membership in NATO as it seeks demands from the United States.

He also said Erdogan, who has spoken about introducing a new constitution, was likely to make an even greater push for it.

"It would be a constitution that would be less democratic" and would seek to lock in the changes overseen by Erdogan's conservative and religious Justice and Development Party, Cook said.

Erdogan, who has been at Turkey's helm for 20 years, came just short of victory in the first round of elections on May 14. It was the first time he failed to win an election outright, but he made up for it Sunday.

His performance came despite crippling inflation and the effects of a devastating earthquake three months ago.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Erdogan, along with leaders in Algeria, Azerbaijan, Libya, Pakistan, Qatar, Serbia, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

The two candidates offered sharply different visions of the country's future, and its recent past.

Critics blame Erdogan's unconventional economic policies for skyrocketing inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis. Many also faulted his government for a slow response to the earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey.

Erdogan has retained the backing of conservative voters who remain devoted to him for lifting Islam's profile in Turkey, which was founded on secular principles, and for raising the country's influence in world politics.

In Ankara, Erdogan voter Hacer Yalcin said Turkey's future was great. "Of course Erdogan is the winner ... Who else? He has made everything for us," Yalcin said. "God blesses us!"

Erdogan, a 69-year-old Muslim, is set to remain in power until 2028.

Information for this article was contributed by Bela Szandelszky, Mucahit Ceylan and Cinar Kiper of The Associated Press.

