Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 18-24 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

May 18

Claude Anderson III, 31, and Tiffany Dawn Cartwright, 27, both of Springdale

Mark Tyrell Daniels, 43, and Amanda Michelle Leming, 31, both of Elkins

Clayton Sullivan Getchell, 28, and Helen Louise Hope, 27, both of Fayetteville

Kyndall Bryant Hignite, 25, and Angel Leann May, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Sean Alexander McCone, 22, Huntsville, and Addison Anne Richards, 24, Bryant

Krista Leigh Ann Russell, 30, and McKayla Leeann Brown, 25, both of Fayetteville

Kyle Michael Simpson, 29, and Trisha-Gayle Louise Lewellen, 31, both of Fayetteville

Denzel Rashard Toney-Washington, 29, and Alexus Rashan Robinson, 29, both of Fayetteville

Bud Dean Totten, 39, and Rachel Jeanne Hanrahan, 28, both of Harrisonville, Mo.

Jordan Dillon Scott Villasana, 32, and Karah Michelle Henry, 32, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Cain Woodard, 25, Belleville, and Makayla Lee Hallye Wright, 24, Springdale

May 19

William Tristan Lee Ashing IV, 22, and Grace McKeage Thomas, 21, both of Prairie Grove

Christopher Dean Brooks, 36, and Jordyn Marie Wieber, 27, both of Fayetteville

Robert Adam Clay, 44, Hattiesburg, Miss., and Samantha Clare, 33, Fayetteville

James Russel Gilmer, 37, and Bobbie Rebecca Reed, 37, both of Summers

Jeffrey Leland Grinder, 52, Tontitown, and Terri Ann Pittman, 51, Springdale

Joseph Edward Hart, 25, and Ashlin Rebecca Forbis, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Brody Wade Kendrick, 28, and Camille Elise Peterson, 25, both of Fayetteville

Bryce Lee Kuhnert, 55, Springdale, and Tabatha Jean Patrick, 51, Lincoln

Jerry Todd Meyer, 46, and Kyra Elizabeth Bradford, 19, both of Springdale

Jean Pierre Nna-mba, 33, and Cynthia Gwendy Patupe Tembewe, 33, both of Fayetteville

Cyrus Oren Noble III, 54, Fayetteville, and Gracie Laura Griffin, 54, Springdale

George Lionel Shaffer II, 28, and Carla Breann Reddell, 32, both of Springdale

Austin Lane Shepherd, 22, and Angela Hope Silva, 21, both of Fayetteville

Randall Nathan Smith, 33, and Danielle Elizabeth Whitaker, 28, both of Lowell

Jeff Mathews Walter, 32, and Kristin Lauray Kersten, 36, both of Springdale

Lucas Aaron Wiles, 24, and Serena Jane McClarrinon, 24, both of Austin, Texas

May 22

Nathan Alan Brown, 23, Branson, Mo., and Riley Anne Everswick, 21, Little Rock

Victor Castro, 35, and Caroline Elizabeth Srygley, 34, both of Fayetteville

Clayton Douglas Frans, 34, Bentonville, and Brittany Evelyn Haller, 32, Lincoln

Jesus Antonio Guadalupe, 26, and Arlene Pena, 26, both of Fayetteville

Frederic David Gustafson, 29, and Sarah Olivia Cullers, 26, both of Fayetteville

Elijah Maxwell Hall, 20, and Abigail Claire Moody, 21, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Stephens Hart, 26, and Abby Elizabeth Jackson, 24, both of Fayetteville

Slaughter Langbon, 38, and Roselinda Lorennij, 38, both of Tontitown

Alexander Elijah Shepard, 22, and Lilly Anabelle Lucille Stults, 21, both of Fayetteville

Jared Clay Shepherd, 25, and Sarah Lee Jarvis, 23, both of Fayetteville

Cristian Alberto Urrutia Torreblanca, 27, and Elideth Vanessa Franco, 26, both of Springdale

May 23

Kyle David Curtis, 20, Fort Smith, and Alyssa Brianne Miller, 20, Fayetteville

Duane Dean, 60, and Barbara Jo Jimenez Maupin, 54, both of Springdale

Tyler Graydon Ricker, 26, and Ashlyn Hunter Powell, 27, both of Farmington

May 24

Pedro Luis Alves Veloso, 40, and Katherine Ann McLean, 33, both of Fayetteville

Leonardo Bianchi, 22, and Macey Jae Howard, 18, both of Fayetteville

Ames Anthony Castelli, 24, Wichita, Kan., and Rachel Marie Echelberry, 24, Conway Springs, Kan.

Gregory James Gallant Jr., 40, and Chelsea Ann Lupe, 30, both of Springdale

John Reed Medlock, 28, and Estela Yanez, 23, both of Springdale

Wyatt Alden Mitsch, 23, and Nguyen Phuc Thi Bui, 22, both of Springdale

Juan Jesus Moran Jimenez, 47, and Ma Diana Cervantes Padilla, 50, both of Mulberry

Fausto Gerardo Palacios Avelar, 20, and Sandy Marisol Ramirez Rodriguez, 21, both of Springdale

Matthew William Popowich, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Harris, 29, both of Fayetteville

John McDonald Snyder Jr., 56, and Jenny Ann Rainey, 51, both of Fayetteville

Job Torres Torres, 40, and Stephanie Kay Sam, 42, both of Springdale