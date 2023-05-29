Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded May 18-24 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
May 18
Claude Anderson III, 31, and Tiffany Dawn Cartwright, 27, both of Springdale
Mark Tyrell Daniels, 43, and Amanda Michelle Leming, 31, both of Elkins
Clayton Sullivan Getchell, 28, and Helen Louise Hope, 27, both of Fayetteville
Kyndall Bryant Hignite, 25, and Angel Leann May, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Sean Alexander McCone, 22, Huntsville, and Addison Anne Richards, 24, Bryant
Krista Leigh Ann Russell, 30, and McKayla Leeann Brown, 25, both of Fayetteville
Kyle Michael Simpson, 29, and Trisha-Gayle Louise Lewellen, 31, both of Fayetteville
Denzel Rashard Toney-Washington, 29, and Alexus Rashan Robinson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Bud Dean Totten, 39, and Rachel Jeanne Hanrahan, 28, both of Harrisonville, Mo.
Jordan Dillon Scott Villasana, 32, and Karah Michelle Henry, 32, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Cain Woodard, 25, Belleville, and Makayla Lee Hallye Wright, 24, Springdale
May 19
William Tristan Lee Ashing IV, 22, and Grace McKeage Thomas, 21, both of Prairie Grove
Christopher Dean Brooks, 36, and Jordyn Marie Wieber, 27, both of Fayetteville
Robert Adam Clay, 44, Hattiesburg, Miss., and Samantha Clare, 33, Fayetteville
James Russel Gilmer, 37, and Bobbie Rebecca Reed, 37, both of Summers
Jeffrey Leland Grinder, 52, Tontitown, and Terri Ann Pittman, 51, Springdale
Joseph Edward Hart, 25, and Ashlin Rebecca Forbis, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Brody Wade Kendrick, 28, and Camille Elise Peterson, 25, both of Fayetteville
Bryce Lee Kuhnert, 55, Springdale, and Tabatha Jean Patrick, 51, Lincoln
Jerry Todd Meyer, 46, and Kyra Elizabeth Bradford, 19, both of Springdale
Jean Pierre Nna-mba, 33, and Cynthia Gwendy Patupe Tembewe, 33, both of Fayetteville
Cyrus Oren Noble III, 54, Fayetteville, and Gracie Laura Griffin, 54, Springdale
George Lionel Shaffer II, 28, and Carla Breann Reddell, 32, both of Springdale
Austin Lane Shepherd, 22, and Angela Hope Silva, 21, both of Fayetteville
Randall Nathan Smith, 33, and Danielle Elizabeth Whitaker, 28, both of Lowell
Jeff Mathews Walter, 32, and Kristin Lauray Kersten, 36, both of Springdale
Lucas Aaron Wiles, 24, and Serena Jane McClarrinon, 24, both of Austin, Texas
May 22
Nathan Alan Brown, 23, Branson, Mo., and Riley Anne Everswick, 21, Little Rock
Victor Castro, 35, and Caroline Elizabeth Srygley, 34, both of Fayetteville
Clayton Douglas Frans, 34, Bentonville, and Brittany Evelyn Haller, 32, Lincoln
Jesus Antonio Guadalupe, 26, and Arlene Pena, 26, both of Fayetteville
Frederic David Gustafson, 29, and Sarah Olivia Cullers, 26, both of Fayetteville
Elijah Maxwell Hall, 20, and Abigail Claire Moody, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Stephens Hart, 26, and Abby Elizabeth Jackson, 24, both of Fayetteville
Slaughter Langbon, 38, and Roselinda Lorennij, 38, both of Tontitown
Alexander Elijah Shepard, 22, and Lilly Anabelle Lucille Stults, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jared Clay Shepherd, 25, and Sarah Lee Jarvis, 23, both of Fayetteville
Cristian Alberto Urrutia Torreblanca, 27, and Elideth Vanessa Franco, 26, both of Springdale
May 23
Kyle David Curtis, 20, Fort Smith, and Alyssa Brianne Miller, 20, Fayetteville
Duane Dean, 60, and Barbara Jo Jimenez Maupin, 54, both of Springdale
Tyler Graydon Ricker, 26, and Ashlyn Hunter Powell, 27, both of Farmington
May 24
Pedro Luis Alves Veloso, 40, and Katherine Ann McLean, 33, both of Fayetteville
Leonardo Bianchi, 22, and Macey Jae Howard, 18, both of Fayetteville
Ames Anthony Castelli, 24, Wichita, Kan., and Rachel Marie Echelberry, 24, Conway Springs, Kan.
Gregory James Gallant Jr., 40, and Chelsea Ann Lupe, 30, both of Springdale
John Reed Medlock, 28, and Estela Yanez, 23, both of Springdale
Wyatt Alden Mitsch, 23, and Nguyen Phuc Thi Bui, 22, both of Springdale
Juan Jesus Moran Jimenez, 47, and Ma Diana Cervantes Padilla, 50, both of Mulberry
Fausto Gerardo Palacios Avelar, 20, and Sandy Marisol Ramirez Rodriguez, 21, both of Springdale
Matthew William Popowich, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Harris, 29, both of Fayetteville
John McDonald Snyder Jr., 56, and Jenny Ann Rainey, 51, both of Fayetteville
Job Torres Torres, 40, and Stephanie Kay Sam, 42, both of Springdale