Washington County restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

May 15

Bello's Flav Italian Ice & More

3450 W. Clabber Creek Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility could not locate test strips.

Core violations: None

Del Rey Produce

1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Multiple flies in the meat cutting area.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: No chlorine in the sanitation bucket. No soap available at the handwashing sink.

Little Greek Restaurant

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1380, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Single-use food containers are stored up.

Logan's Roadhouse

3611 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Automatic disposable towel dispenser is not functioning at bar area handwashing sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse

4093 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 104, Springdale

Priority violations: Chef putting a sandwich together with no protection between bare hands and the food product.

Priority foundation violations: The reach-in cooler lacks the bottom covers.

Core violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

2924 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There are several berries in the front handwashing sink basin drain causing a temporary clog.

Core violations: Outside garbage receptacle is leaking onto the concrete slab and lacks a drain plug installed.

Taste Of Hawaii

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1385, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: Food preparation area and some areas of ceiling are not clean.

The Flying Burrito Company

3200 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

2875 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is a buildup of debris on the fan cover cages in the walk-in freezer.

Walmart Supercenter - Food Store

2875 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Large breakfast sausage tube was at 50 degrees, small breakfast sausage tube was at 48 degrees (internal temperature at 44 degrees), hot dogs were at 43 degrees and bacon was at 43 degrees on the meat wall.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: There is a buildup of ice on the self-serve freezer door that is preventing it from closing completely.

May 16

E-Z Mart

1540 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Upright refrigerator for eggs/deli food lacks a thermometer. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Medusa Bar & Grill

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: On the menu, the facility offers ceviche of fish with raw fish that is delivered frozen, but no supplier certification documentation is on file.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Soda nozzles are not clean. Menus shall include asterisking for the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote that states the risks of consuming raw or undercooked foods. Facility offers prepared ceviche with raw fish, raw oysters and steak to order.

Core violations: Handwashing sinks lack handwashing signs (food prep and bar area). Ice scoop is stored with handle down in contact with ice inside the ice machine. Retail food permit is not posted.

Panda Restaurant

3050 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Both of the cold-holding units on the buffet line are holding cut fruit and cut tomato salsa at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: There are pans of food in the reach-in cooler that are stacked together that do not have covers.

Moose Lodge

205 W. Apple Blossom Lane, Springdale

Priority violations: Raw bacon being stored above ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator. Deli turkey being held at 45 degrees and sliced cheese being held at 44 degrees in reach-in refrigerator. Open packages of cheese and deli meat not date-marked with date package opened.

Priority foundation violations: No consumer advisory for raw or undercooked meats.

Core violations: None

Xuma Kitchens

25 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Facility is serving grouper ceviche with no proof of parasite destruction or aquaculture. There was bread being stored under raw meat in the chefs drawer.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Arkansas Department of Health permit expired 08/30/2022.

May 17

Casa Alejo

101 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Test strips are not available, repeat violation.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Frozen packaged shrimp are thawing at room temperature, repeat violation. Food employee is wearing bracelet and other food employee is wearing wristwatch. Shelf surface is not clean with food debris in walk-in cooler, repeat violation.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

1007 Jones Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The diced eggs on the prep table were at 50 degrees. Cream cheese mix in the cold-holding unit lacks a date.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Food Store

1007 Jones Road, Springdale

Priority violations: The cheese island has a buildup of lint and trash on the vent areas.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

King Lumpia Filipino Cuisine

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Cooked pork internal temperature at 80 degrees and cooked rice at 105 degrees on stove top.

Core violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

La Quinta Inn & Suites

720 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sausage patties thawing at room temperature. Food storage containers are washed are dried on cloth towels that are soiled.

Core violations: None

Mr. Taco Loco

130 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Original bucket of sour cream is used to store soap in the walk-in cooler. Shelf surfaces in walk-in cooler, soda nozzles and can opener are not clean with food debris. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Willow Creek Women's Hospital

4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

Priority violations: Marinara sauce was at 48 degrees and cooked chicken pieces at 50 degrees in the glass prep fridge.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

1801 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of prepackaged corn dogs are stored on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator. One food employee is wearing a bracelet. Box fan shroud and table top fan shroud in food preparation area lack cleaning. Both mechanical ventilation hood filters have been removed for cleaning and need to be replaced.

Subway

2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee drink cup without a lid is stored on wire rack above clean inverted food storage containers.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 1, Springdale

Priority violations: The floor of the walk-in cooler is rusted. The black cart has pooling water on both shelves.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cardboard is being used in the walk-in cooler as a floor mat and is soaked with liquid.

Wright's Barbecue

2212 Main Drive, Johnson

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One unlidded employee beverage was in the dry storage area. There was no lidded trash can in the restroom.

May 18

Dollar General

21086 W. Hickory Flat Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Toilet lacks a trash can with a lid.

Fayetteville Country Club

3335 Country Club Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head and one food employee for his face. Bulk ice scoop is stored on top of the ice machine in the bar area. A section of ceiling covering in the front food preparation area lacks repair, repeat violation.

Hometown Country Store

20983 W. Vanzant Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There are bulk containers with foods without labels indicating the names of the foods. Facility is using a blue Lowe's bucket for ice that does not state if it is or isn't intended for food use. Test strips are not available. Soda nozzles are not clean.

Core violations: None

Jake's Pizza

74 Main St., West Fork

Priority violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves handled raw beef patty then proceeded to remove cooked patty from grill and slice cooked tortilla beef wrap. Green beans internal temperature is 129 degrees and white and brown gravies are 125 degrees. Coconut cream and chocolate cream pies stored in food service area internal temperatures are 73 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The person in charge is not on site. Food employee drink cup lacks a lid and is stored on food preparation area table. Food employee failed to change gloves and wash hands in between tasks. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head. Garbage receptacle lids are open and two containers are uncovered and filled with rain water, repeat violation. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Jersey Mike's

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Back door is propped open with a towel.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes on the line are holding at 45-50 degrees and the tomatoes are being stacked two lines above the height of the pan.

Noncritical violations: None

Marriott Residence Inn

1740 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold-holding well is holding salsa is at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Pao Peng Asian Cuisines

20221 Sonora Road, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Connection for disposal of waste water is not connected correctly.

Core violations: None

Waffle House

1281 S. 48th St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Employees washing hands and turning off the knob with washed hands.

Critical violations: The cold-holding station for sliced tomatoes and diced ham is holding at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

May 19

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: A carton of raw eggs was over ready-to-eat food in the salad prep station.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee was preparing food while wearing a watch. The seal of the fruit freezer in the storage shed is cracked.

Cowboy Diner

802 Airport Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: There are several ready-to-eat foods (beans, rice, vegetables, etc.) that do not have date-marks and look very dry and old. There are insects (roaches) in food prep and warewashing areas.

Priority foundation violations: Several nonfood contact surfaces are not clean.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Northwest Specialty Hospital

3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At the time of the inspection nobody had food manager certification.

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee in food preparation area ate something and then spit it out. Raw eggs are stored above cooked noodles. Raw scallop at 52 degrees, raw beef at 49 degrees and tofu at 49 degrees at one prep table in food prep area. Spray bottle and bucket of wiping cloths with chemicals lack labels in the sushi area.

Priority foundation violations: Bulk container with food ingredients does not have label. Rice scoops are stored in container with standing water at 78 degrees. Ice scoop inside the ice container with handle in the ice. Test strips are not available. Several cook equipment items are very dirty (food debris, grease). Several nonfood contact surfaces of equipment or tables and cutting boards are not clean. Plumbing of sink is leaking in the triple sinks in the prep area. Some areas of ceiling are not clean.

Core violations: Cold equipment lack thermometers. Food employee is wearing bracelet. Lids of bulk containers are broken and they are wrapped with plastic.

Yen Store

2257 Old Wire Road, Suite 7, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks a food manager certification.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 16 -- 7hills Homeless Center, 1832 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Dollar General, 36 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Growing God's Kingdom, 599 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; West Fork Volunteer Senior Activity Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork

May 17 -- Crossroads, 305 1/2 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club, 3495 E. Goff Farm Road, Fayetteville

May 18 -- Carter Park Concessions, 17 Riverwood Ave., West Fork; Jammin Java, 1 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville; Lifesource International, Inc., 602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville; Walgreens, 524 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

May 19 -- Domino's, 320 W. Main St., Farmington; Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop - Mobile, 2050 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville