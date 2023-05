A man from Atkins died after a vehicle struck a tree on the side of U.S. 64W on Sunday, according to a preliminary fatality report.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. in Conway near the Cadron Creek Bridge.

The driver, Matthew Franklin, 31, went down an embankment on the side of the road before the top of his vehicle hit a tree.

The weather conditions were clear and the road was dry, the report noted. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.