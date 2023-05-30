Cities can’t build homes but still have options to help increase Northwest Arkansas housing





Editor's note: This is the last installment of a three-part series exploring possible solutions to increase affordable housing in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Constitution prohibits cities from building housing on their own, but that doesn't mean they can't encourage developers in other ways, regional leaders say.

The help from governments could decrease the cost for homebuyers and tenants, they said.

The Walton Family Foundation in its 2019 Our Housing Future report projected 80,000 more families will move to Northwest Arkansas by 2040. About half of new homes need to serve working class households, such as a family of four earning $33,000 to $78,000 annually, and lower-income households, such as a family of four earning less than $33,000 annually, the report says.

Public and private entities have come together to create a few affordable housing projects with tax credits, city built or financed infrastructure and waving impact and other fees usually charged developers.

Coupons for developers

The Excellerate Foundation, a regional nonprofit group, is in the middle of five affordable housing projects throughout Northwest Arkansas to build 345 units at an estimated cost of $50 million.

The projects involve using federal tax credits administered through the state that can be sold to regional companies and banks. The tax credits enable the project to take out fewer loans, and rental rates are set at a certain price point as a result. Companies and banks are investing $40 million in equity through a tax credit syndicate, while bank loans make up the remaining $10 million.

Excellerate is using the credits to develop the Cobblestone Farms project north of Wedington Drive between 51st and 54th streets in Fayetteville and a project in Bentonville south of Thaden Field.

Cobblestone will have about 90 units, and there are 217 units planned in the Bentonville project.

Excellerate started its projects by acquiring land donated or sold at a below-market price, said Jeff Webster, the foundation's president and chief executive officer. The project team comes up with a design plan and presents it to the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. The authority administers a competitive, low-income housing tax credit program. The authority awards about $7 million to $8 million in tax credits annually to individual projects.

If awarded, the tax credit essentially works as a coupon, Webster said. The developers can sell, for example, a $1 million tax credit to a major bank or company, at a discounted rate, such as $850,000. The developers use the $850,000 to put toward the project. The bank or company gets $1 million off its federal taxes and, after paying the $850,000, makes a $150,000 return. Having cash through the program enables the developers to take out fewer loans, which reduces the overall cost of the project, and the savings are passed onto the tenants, he said.

Excellerate's plan is to continue creating affordable housing projects as the state awards more tax credits, Webster said.

"Stay tuned, because we'll have two or three more I would anticipate in the next year," he said. "Some will be super noteworthy, I think even nationally, in terms of what we've got up our sleeve."

Public-private partnerships also can work on a smaller scale.

Bentonville created a housing affordability work group, for which Webster serves as chairman. The city can reduce impact fees or loosen development regulations for a project that doesn't use state and federal tax credits, for example. Doing so will enable the developer to build more units. Those units will be reserved and priced for lower-income residents under an agreement with the city.

Stewards of taxpayer dollars

Fayetteville provided $1 million in 2016 to Partners for Better Housing, a nonprofit group developing the 80-home Willow Bend neighborhood east of Washington Avenue and 10th Street. The money helped pay for construction of publicly owned features such as streets, drainage, and water and sewer lines. The contribution of $1 million helped lower the overall estimated $22 million cost of the neighborhood.

All of the homes at Willow Bend will be sold at market rate, but favorable financing will be available to lower-income residents for two-thirds of the homes. Prospective homeowners who meet certain income guidelines will be eligible for $35,000 in down-payment assistance, which will function like an interest-free loan. The assistance will lower monthly payments.

Some homes are done. The plan is to finish the entire project in about three years.

Kit Williams, Fayetteville city attorney, described the relationship between the city and Partners for Better Housing as a contractual relationship. The contract between the city and the nonprofit group stipulated affordability terms in exchange for providing the money for the infrastructure, he said.

The affordability aspect of Willow Bend provided incentive for the City Council to financially support it, but the city could legally do that with other housing projects if it wanted, Williams said.

"There's only so much money going around. If we're spending it to subsidize developers -- there are a lot of developers who will have a hand out, ready to go," he said.

Cities with rapid population growth, like in Northwest Arkansas, need to be especially mindful of how they spend taxpayer dollars, said Mark Hayes, executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League. Each city needs to consider what it is lacking most, and if that turns out to be affordable housing, subsidizing developments by paying for infrastructure may be proper, he said.

That method can serve as a scaled-up version of a cost share, which is a common practice among cities, Hayes said. For instance, a developer may have a project in a part of town lacking adequate streets or water and sewer lines. To account for anticipated population growth in that area, the city may cover the cost to install a wider sewer line or extend a street farther than the project's property boundary.

The 2019 Walton Family Foundation report talks about another method for public-private partnerships that would require a change in state law. Using publicly owned land to cut down on housing development costs is a common practice throughout the country.

Cities could ground lease land, without having to sell or donate it, for economic development purposes, which could include a mixed commercial and residential development. However, the Arkansas Constitution prohibits cities from donating or selling publicly owned land strictly for housing.

Houses are seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in the Willow Bend neighborhood in south Fayetteville. Public-private partnerships are a viable, but limited, way to help relieve housing costs, professionals say. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Median family income

The area median income for the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area has risen steadily over the last few years.

2023 — $92,400

2022 — $83,700

2021 — $74,900

2020 — $73,600

2019 — $69,900

Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development







