College in Spa City confers 833 degrees

by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 4:10 a.m.

HOT SPRINGS -- National Park College conferred the most degrees in its history for the 2023 academic year, also recognizing five Southern Arkansas University students who participated in the college's degree partnership, earning bachelor's degrees in biology, pre-health, biochemistry and computer science.

The college conferred 833 degrees to 518 students on May 20, according to a news release from NPC.

The college also conferred five new degrees for the first time, including an associate of science in liberal arts and sciences degrees in health services administration, geography-geospatial technology, computer science-cybersecurity and privacy, science middle level education as well as a certificate of proficiency in certified teaching assistant, the release said.

