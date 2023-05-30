Comment period opens in North Little Rock for report to HUD

The city of North Little Rock has opened public comment for its Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, which is submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year.

The city’s draft for 2022 is available for public comment through June 11 on its website.

The Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report is intended to compare actual accomplishments and funding with goals established in the Consolidated Plan, Annual Action Plan, and grant program descriptions for its Community Development Block Grant Program and Home Investment Partnerships Program for the period of Jan. 1, 2022- Dec. 31, 2022, the city said in a news release.

“With some of the challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic, this allows residents to see the work that has been done,” Bailey Noland, director of community development said. “It’s information that we want available to the public, and if anyone has questions they can certainly reach out. It’s important for us as a department to look back and make sure we’re meeting our goals.”

Comments cant be submitted in writing to Noland at bnoland@nlr.ar.gov or by writing her at the city's 700 West 29th Street, North Little Rock, AR 72114 address.