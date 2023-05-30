Marriages

Edma Delgado-Solorzano, 40, of Little Rock and Efren Molinar, 41, of Melrose Park, Ill.

Isaiah Martinez, 23, and Kristin Jackson, 27, both of Ward.

Visaaleswar Ambalam, 25, and Shruti Shah, 26, both of Chicago, Ill.

Devyan Henderson, 34, and Ayanna Williams, 32, both of Little Rock.

David Wehr, 20, of Little Rock Air Force Base and Orianna Kronberg, 20, of Branson, Mo.

Michael Alexander, 47, and Keisha White, 44, both of Little Rock.

Charles Cope, 29, and Samantha Partington-Farrow, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Woodward, 23, and Sydney Frazier, 21, both of Plainview.

Chris Jones, 33, and Casie Morrison, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Nicole Bratchett, 32, and Elizabeth Blue, 34, both of Little Rock.

Willie Powell, 61, and Tammy Weeks, 54, both of North Little Rock.

Jerrell Walker, 38, and Yvette Austin, 36, both of Little Rock.

Cristian Santos Zelaya, 29, and Bianca Ochoa Sanchez, 31, both of Little Rock.

Austin Brill, 27, and Katie Finley, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Ryan Mashall, 20, of Byram, Miss. and Michelle Graves, 22, of Sherwood.

Levelle Bell, 53, and LaToya Slaughter, 50, both of Jacksonville.

Ezekial Vazkez Jr., 43, and Jasmine Turner, 33, both of Little Rock.

Jose Giron Marroqiun, 25, and Verania Luna Laurel, 23, both of Little Rock.

Patrick Peters, 35, and Laura Warren, 33, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Flake, 29, and Victoria Callaway, 26, both of Little Rock.

Kendall Knight, 32, and Emma Hergenreder, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1869. Vivian Bryant v. Kayla Mcbride.

23-1870. Phyllis Lane v. Robert Lane Jr.

23-1873. Michael Ferrara v. Briana Huett.

GRANTED

19-4497. Keith Mooney v. Donna Mooney.

22-2483. William Broucher v. Kathy Broucher.

23-518. Guillermo Castaneda v. Esmeralda Cruz Ortega.

23-535. Kathryn Buchanan v. Robert Bushmiaer.

23-1398. Michele Glenn v. Jesse Glenn.

23-1478. Mitchell Green v. Henryetta Pittman.