Deadline to assess property is Wednesday

by Paige Eichkorn | Today at 7:28 p.m.
The Arkansas flag is shown in this file photo.

Wednesday is the last day for residents in Arkansas' 75 counties to assess their personal and business property and avoid a 10% penalty.

This includes — but is not limited to — automobiles, recreational vehicles and business inventory.

In Pulaski County, the state's largest county, residents may visit the assessor's office in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 201 S. Broadway, Suite 310, in Little Rock, input their information online or call (501) 340-6170 to complete an assessment. The website is: https://www.pulaskicountyassessor.net/default

