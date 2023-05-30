Fayetteville council member Harvey to resign, cites inability to find affordable home in ward

FAYETTEVILLE -- One of the City Council members representing the south part of town announced she plans to resign at the end of next month.

Sonia Harvey, who has served as a Ward 1 representative since 2019, said in a letter posted on Facebook she's moving out of the ward and must resign. Harvey sent the letter to Mayor Lioneld Jordan on Wednesday tendering her resignation.

"Regrettably, the sale of our current leased home has presented a series of challenges over the past few months," Harvey said in the letter. "Despite our diligent efforts to find a new residence within Ward 1, we were confronted with significantly higher rental prices and a lack of desired amenities. Consequently, we broadened our search to areas outside the ward, eventually finding a home that met our criteria."

Harvey added she wants to spend more time with her young daughter and saw an opportunity to reevaluate her professional life. She said she plans to continue to serve until June 30 and will move into her new residence in Ward 2 on July 1.

"Serving Fayetteville and the constituents of Ward 1 has been an immense honor and privilege," Harvey said. "While I step away from my current position, I eagerly anticipate remaining engaged with the city in new capacities."

Harvey said her work as a council member to address the city's lack of affordable housing and her personal life collided. Homes in her ward were out of her price range. The ones that she and her family could afford sold to the top bidder in a pool of applicants within days.

Making the city a desirable place to live is a double-edged sword, Harvey said.

"We need to take the housing crisis incredibly serious in Fayetteville," she said. "We need to very much consider the vulnerable renter, the unsheltered person and the whole gamut in between."

The City Council must either appoint someone to serve the rest of Harvey's term or set a special election, according to state law. Members must decide which option to go with during the first regular meeting after the vacancy, which would be July 6. Although the council normally meets Tuesdays, the meeting for that week will be held on Thursday because of Independence Day.

Harvey began serving on the council in 2019 after winning a runoff. She ran unopposed for a second term, which began at the start of this year. Her term ends Dec. 31, 2026.

City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $16,214 per year.

The council most recently dealt with a vacant position in 2021, when Ward 2 representative Matthew Petty resigned because of work obligations. The council voted to hold a special election in February last year to fill out the term, which Mike Wiederkehr won.

Before then, Ward 4 representative Alan Long resigned in 2017, citing family and professional obligations. The council decided to appoint Kyle Smith to serve the rest of Long's term. Smith lost election to the seat in 2020 to Holly Hertzberg.

D'Andre Jones is the other Ward 1 council member.