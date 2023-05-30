Grider has completed course for supervision

Lt. Christopher Grider of the Jefferson County sheriff's office successfully graduated from Session 58 of the School of Law Enforcement Supervision. The training was hosted by Arkansas' Criminal Justice Institute, according to a news release.

This intensive four-week mid-level management school, divided into four months, was specifically designed for first- and second-line supervisors.

Grider was one of 52 law enforcement officers from across Arkansas who completed the program and took part in a graduation ceremony at the Wyndham Riverfront at Little Rock.

Born and raised in Cleveland County, Grider has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership throughout his career, according to the release.

After graduating from Woodlawn High School, he joined the United States Army, where he began his journey in law enforcement.

In June 2011, Grider joined the JCSO and was initially assigned to the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center. However, he received military orders for reactivation and completed tours of duty in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

After an honorable discharge, Grider returned in September 2014 and rejoined the JCSO, where he was reassigned to JCSO's Warrants Division.

In 2016, he was reassigned to the Uniformed Patrol Division, where he served until his promotion to corporal in May 2017 and subsequently to sergeant in November 2019. Grider was promoted to lieutenant in March 2020.

In March 2023, he was transferred to JCSO's Training Division, where he currently oversees the coordination and planning of continuing professional development for JCSO law enforcement personnel.

He serves as the team leader for JCSO's Special Response Team, which responds to emergencies requiring advanced law enforcement tactics. Additionally, Grider is a certified law enforcement instructor, holding special certifications in defensive tactics and firearms.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. expressed his pride in Grider's accomplishments.

"Lt. Grider's successful completion of Session 58 of the School of Law Enforcement Supervision is a testament to his unwavering commitment to professional growth and development," Woods said. "His leadership and expertise have had a positive impact on the JCSO, and we are confident that he will continue to excel in his role as he applies the knowledge and skills gained from this prestigious program."