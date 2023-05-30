Lindsey Graham, Republican senator of South Carolina who was banned from Russia in 2022, wrote on Twitter that he "will wear the arrest warrant issued by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor."

Mauricio Funes, former president of El Salvador, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for illicit association with gangs and failure to perform his duties, as prosecutors say he negotiated with street gangs to lower the homicide rate in exchange for benefits to the gangs' imprisoned leaders.

Samuel Dawson, a Catholic of Kansas City, Mo., said viewing Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, a Black nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019, at the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles in Gower, Mo., with his son "was very peaceful -- just very reverent."

P.M.D. Mojapelo, a former Supreme Court of Appeal judge, was appointed chairman of a three-member panel to investigate allegations that South Africa supplied arms to Russia on a ship that docked secretly at a naval base in December, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

Eddie Martinez, a shift commander with the Austin, Texas, Fire Department, said a man accused of starting fires along Interstate 35 walked along the road and stabbed a firefighter in the thigh when first responders tried to remove him from the scene.

Bassam Mawlawi, Lebanon's caretaker interior minister, tweeted that authorities were "working with an iron fist" to free a Saudi Arabian man who was kidnapped near Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport.

Shotaro Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's executive secretary for political affairs and eldest son, is resigning as his executive policy secretary to take responsibility for using the prime minister's residence for a private party at which the year-end celebration was exposed in magazine photos.

Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus, said adopting a joint currency with Russia "is not an easy process and, probably, not [one] for today."