"I guess that puts a lid on anyone accusing HER of collusion with Russia!"

--Mike Huckabee

Our condolences to the governor of Arkansas. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has banned her from Russia. Rhett, where shall she go? What shall she do?

We'd bet, Dear Reader, that she doesn't give a damn.

After all, you can forget about vacationing in western Russia, where Putin's War could come a-calling in an instant--a bloody, explosive instant. The Wall Street Journal reports that Russia is being squeezed economically "and its economy has shifted to a lower-growth trajectory, likely for the long term."

The labor force is shrinking as people are either poured into the meat grinder in Ukraine, or skip the country to avoid the draft. Good luck getting a good server. (Although the lack of foreign investment and foreign visitors might make hotels a little cheaper.)

The Journal says the country's potential growth rate "has now fallen to around 1 percent, some economists say, as productivity declines and the economy becomes technologically backward and more isolated." So Wi-Fi is probably spotty at the bar.

What to say about Sarah Sanders' ban from Russia?

Other than it recommends her?

The story probably was one of the more talked-about articles of last week: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banned from Russia! You could almost hear the hooting at breakfast tables around Arkansas.

Last week Moscow announced--doubtlessly in the most officious manner--that 500 U.S. citizens are no longer welcome in Mother Russia. The authorities would "deny entry" to Sarah Sanders and 499 others, according to Frank Lockwood's story. It was all in "retaliation for similar sanctions placed by the Biden administration" on certain Russians.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the list "includes officials at government and law-enforcement agencies that are directly involved in harassing dissidents after 'the storm of the Capitol,'" a reference to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Our considered editorial opinion on that sentence: Huh?

"It is time for Washington to realise that not a single hostile move against Russia will remain without a tough response," the ministry said in a written statement. "We will consistently apply the principle of inevitable punishment, be it in response to the toughening of sanctions or discrimination to obstruct the professional activity of our citizens."

To be clear, in case something was lost in translation, the government of Russia considers this a punishment.

"Russia had already singled out hundreds of other Americans for sanctions," Frank Lockwood's story continues, "including former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wes Clark of Little Rock and former U.S. Secretary of State and one-time Arkansas first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, as well as the six members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation: U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman."

So it's Gov. Sanders' turn. Good for her.

It should be noted, and has been, that Sarah Sanders once went to that part of the world. She was a member of a mission trip to Ukraine in 2009. Surely she's paying attention to Putin's War more closely than most. She's called out the Russian government on occasion when it comes to this war, which may have something to do with this ban.

She should wear it as a badge of honor. And mention it at speeches. It's sure to be an easy applause line.