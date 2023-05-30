Sections
Man found dead in downtown Little Rock

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 1:40 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police on Tuesday morning investigated the death of a man found downtown, but the circumstances were not yet clear, a Tuesday afternoon tweet from the department stated.

Officers around 10:14 a.m. responded to a report of a deceased person in the 400 block of Scott Street and located a man dead.

The cause of death was not immediately apparent. The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification of the victim.

