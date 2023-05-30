Man found dead in downtown Little Rock

Little Rock police on Tuesday morning investigated the death of a man found downtown, but the circumstances were not yet clear, a Tuesday afternoon tweet from the department stated.
Officers around 10:14 a.m. responded to a report of a deceased person in the 400 block of Scott Street and located a man dead.
The cause of death was not immediately apparent. The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification of the victim.
