Little Rock police investigating homicide on W. 36th Street

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on West 36th Street that happened late Monday, a tweet from the department said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of West 36th Street and found a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Detectives were “later informed [that] another individual arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds,” the tweet said around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The condition of the other individual was not immediately released.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.

The investigation is ongoing.