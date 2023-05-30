Sections
Little Rock police investigating homicide on W. 36th Street

by Remington Miller | Today at 11:09 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on West 36th Street that happened late Monday, a tweet from the department said. 

Officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of West 36th Street and found a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately released. 

Detectives were “later informed [that] another individual arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds,” the tweet said around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The condition of the other individual was not immediately released. 

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

