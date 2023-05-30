LR police: Person shot in downtown

One person was in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of River Market Avenue in Little Rock on Monday afternoon, according to a social media alert published by the Little Rock Police Department.

The individual, who has not been identified, was found by officers responding to reports of a shooting at a parking garage in the area at 12:46 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Little Rock police did not have any updates on the status of the investigation or the injured individual when contacted regarding the alert the department had posted on social media.

As of publication, the individual remained hospitalized.

Drive-by shooting injures two in LR

Two men were injured after being shot at by unknown assailants, according to a report filed by the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting with possible injuries about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Scott Street, where they found blood and used shell casings, the report said.

The men arrived at an area hospital shortly after police arrived at the scene.

Police said the men reported that they were walking near Scott and Eighth streets when someone inside a gray sedan fired at them, striking one man's leg and hitting the other in the foot.

Neither man was able to identify any suspects or provide more detailed information about the assailants, according to the report.

Unidentified body found in woods

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a dead body was discovered in a wooded area, its official Twitter account said.

The body, which was found near the 2600 block of West 12th Street, has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

A spokesperson for Little Rock police said the autopsy's findings will help the department piece together what happened.

The deceased had not been identified by authorities as of Monday.