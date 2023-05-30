Man drowns while swimming in Saline County lake

A man drowned Monday evening swimming in Lake Norrell, Saline County authorities said Tuesday.
Deputies arrived at the lake’s boat ramp around 8 p.m. and met with friends of Agustin Arias, 42, who reported him missing 30 minutes after he went to swim in the lake, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Local firefighters found Arias unresponsive in the lake after a short search, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the release states.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Man drowns while swimming in Saline County lakeby Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:18 p.m.
FILE - A Saline County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A man drowned Monday evening swimming in Lake Norrell, Saline County authorities said Tuesday.
A man drowned Monday evening swimming in Lake Norrell, Saline County authorities said Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT