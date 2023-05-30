Arnold Schwarzenegger called for more action against climate change. The "Terminator" star -- who founded the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative and annually hosts the Austrian World Summit in Vienna -- considers his two decades of work to save the environment to be his "crusade," he told "CBS Sunday." "I'm on a mission to go and reduce greenhouse gases worldwide," Schwarzenegger said, "because I'm into having a healthy body and a healthy Earth. That's what I'm fighting for." As governor of California, Schwarzenegger, 75, signed the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006 in a push to reduce the state's emissions. "As long as they keep talking about global climate change, they are not gonna go anywhere. 'Cause no one gives a s*** about that," Schwarzenegger told CBS. "Let's go and rephrase this and communicate differently about it and really tell people we're talking about pollution. Pollution creates climate change and pollution kills."

Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a Roger Waters concert Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. They accuse the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism -- an allegation he denies. Frankfurt authorities had initially tried to prevent the concert from taking place, but Waters successfully challenged the move in a local court. The concert took place in the Festhalle, where in November 1938 more than 3,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis, beaten and abused, and later deported to concentration camps. "Against this historical background, the concert should not have taken place under any circumstances," said Sacha Stawski, head of Honestly Concerned, a group that helped organize the protests. During Sunday's ceremony and protests, which took place in front of the concert venue, protesters read out loud the names of 600 Jews who were rounded up Nov. 9, 1939, at the Festhalle on the so-called Kristallnacht -- the "Night of Broken Glass" -- when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The organizers also held a joint Jewish-Christian prayer for the victims of the Nazi terror in Frankfurt. The city's mayor as well as the head of the local Jewish community spoke at the protest.